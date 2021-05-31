Huma Qureshi's 'Maharani' Opens To Positive Reviews From The Audience; Take A Look

Sony LIV's new web series Maharani directed by Subhash Kapoor starring Huma Qureshi in the lead role released online on Friday, May 29. The story revolves around the premise of Huma Qureshi's character Rani Bharti a housewife and the wife of Bihar's Chief Minister Bhim Singh Bharati. Apart from Huma, the show also features Sohum Shah, Vineet Kumar, and Amit Sial in key roles.

A look at Maharani plot

The official synopsis of the show on Sony LIV reads, "Set in Bihar of the ’90s, this story shows how an illiterate woman handles the state as Chief Minister. Rani Bharti's life takes an interesting turn when her husband, Bhim Singh Bharati, announces her to be the next Chief Minister of Bihar. While all the party members look pretty excited to know the name of the successor, this decision by Bihar’s CM shocks everyone." As the new CM and a homemaker, the politicians expect Maharani to be a pawn in their political games but they are shocked when Rani starts standing up for herself and speaks up fiercely.

A look at Maharani audience review

The show has opened up with positive responses from the audience who are lauding Huma Qureshi for her stellar performance as a fearless woman. The show has received a rating of 7.2 stars out of 10 on IMDb with over 1.7k user votes. The netizens on Twitter also took to their respective Twitter handles to give their review on the web show. Several netizens complimented Huma Qureshi for her acting chops. One user wrote, "I am sure this role was very difficult for @humasqureshi for sure, but she tries all her best, she is killing it in the series with her performances, her Bihari accent looks so pure," while another said, "@humasqureshi Absolutely mind-blowing Acting skills on another level. #Maharani perfectly orchestrated the political saga of the 90s in Bihar. A must watch for everyone."

People also complimented Sohum Shah for his exceptional acting skills and wrote, "This actor is a complete powerhouse of talent, some fabulous work in Tumbbad and now in #Maharani — yes, it's none other than @s0humshah." Take a look at some of the Maharani review by the Twitterati below.

@humasqureshi Absolutely mind blowing 💓

Acting skills on another level.#Maharani perfectly orchestrated the political saga of 90s in Bihar.

A must watch for everyone. #MaharaniOnSonyLIV #Maharanireview — nitin98 (@nitin9815) May 31, 2021

I am sure this role was very difficult for @humasqureshi for sure, but she tries all her best, she is killing it in the series with her performances, her Bihari accent looks so pure. #Maharani pic.twitter.com/76UFCvkXoY — Iam Aravind (@srk_aravind) May 31, 2021

This actor is a complete powerhouse of talent, some fabulous work in Tumbbad and now in #Maharani — yes, it's none other than @s0humshah pic.twitter.com/lfAqrjm456 — MyRJ Amrut (@AmrutDhage) May 28, 2021

Watched #Maharani

It is a fine piece of politics, drama, crime💗 @humasqureshi killed it with her acting skills,

Infact we binge watched it

My whole family together

It is one time must watch.

I'll give 8/10 overall to this art#MaharaniOnSonyLIV#Maharanireview — Aman Mishra (अमन मिश्र) (@mishrajika_ldka) May 31, 2021

@humasqureshi in and as Maharani a political drama set in Bihar of 90's. With its caste arithmetic, traditional satraps and the emerging voice.will an illiterate woman survive? @SonyLIV #Maharani you have done an extraordinary work. Kadak dialogues, superbly executed 🙌 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4ZuJmKF4G8 — Srabanti Chakrabarti (@srabantic) May 31, 2021

I can feel that voice now after completing whole of the series! Weekend was well spent! Enjoyed #MaharaniOnSonyLIV to the core! Expecting the sequel really soon! ♥️♥️ One Word for You Huma-QUEEN #MAHARANI. 👸 — aarnikk (@itisaarnikk) May 31, 2021

@humasqureshi Huma u jst crossed all the lines of best acting skills another university or PhD of acting 👏👏👏🙏🏻jst wao Salam from Pakistan #Maharani salute to director writer and producer as well while team appreciation it’s binge watching the show — Majid Lahorewala (@LahorewalaMajid) May 31, 2021

Can't stop myself to watch the entire series #Maharani ..

No words to describe.!!!! it's juzz शानदार, जबरदस्त....@humasqureshi you are Magnificent..👌👌💪💐 — IG_BOSS (@RahulChiku2) May 31, 2021

IMAGE: HUMA QURESHI'S INSTAGRAM

