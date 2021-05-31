Last Updated:

Huma Qureshi's 'Maharani' Opens To Positive Reviews From The Audience; Take A Look

Filmmaker Subhash Kapoor's new web series Maharani starring Huma Qureshi premiered on Sony LIV on May 29. The netizens are in awe of Huma's stellar performance.

Written By
Shreeya Nair
Huma Qureshi

IMAGE: HUMA QURESHI'S INSTAGRAM


Sony LIV's new web series Maharani directed by Subhash Kapoor starring Huma Qureshi in the lead role released online on Friday, May 29. The story revolves around the premise of Huma Qureshi's character Rani Bharti a housewife and the wife of Bihar's Chief Minister Bhim Singh Bharati. Apart from Huma, the show also features Sohum Shah, Vineet Kumar, and Amit Sial in key roles. 

A look at Maharani plot

The official synopsis of the show on Sony LIV reads, "Set in Bihar of the ’90s, this story shows how an illiterate woman handles the state as Chief Minister. Rani Bharti's life takes an interesting turn when her husband, Bhim Singh Bharati, announces her to be the next Chief Minister of Bihar. While all the party members look pretty excited to know the name of the successor, this decision by Bihar’s CM shocks everyone." As the new CM and a homemaker, the politicians expect Maharani to be a pawn in their political games but they are shocked when Rani starts standing up for herself and speaks up fiercely.

A look at Maharani audience review

The show has opened up with positive responses from the audience who are lauding Huma Qureshi for her stellar performance as a fearless woman. The show has received a rating of 7.2 stars out of 10 on IMDb with over 1.7k user votes. The netizens on Twitter also took to their respective Twitter handles to give their review on the web show. Several netizens complimented Huma Qureshi for her acting chops. One user wrote, "I am sure this role was very difficult for @humasqureshi for sure, but she tries all her best, she is killing it in the series with her performances, her Bihari accent looks so pure," while another said, "@humasqureshi Absolutely mind-blowing Acting skills on another level. #Maharani perfectly orchestrated the political saga of the 90s in Bihar. A must watch for everyone." 

READ | Sohum Shah speaks about his role in 'Maharani'; says 'had to understand the psyche'

People also complimented Sohum Shah for his exceptional acting skills and wrote, "This actor is a complete powerhouse of talent, some fabulous work in Tumbbad and now in #Maharani — yes, it's none other than @s0humshah." Take a look at some of the Maharani review by the Twitterati below.

 

IMAGE: HUMA QURESHI'S INSTAGRAM

READ | 'Maharani' Trailer gains applause, fans call Huma Qureshi's performance 'excellent'
READ | Huma Qureshi opens up on her upcoming web series 'Maharani'; calls it 'role of a lifetime'
READ | Army Of The Dead's Huma Qureshi says these are the two characters 'closest to her heart'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT