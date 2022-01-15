'Human': Shefali Shah, Kirti & Crew Celebrate After Garnering Rave Response For Web Series

After starring in a handful of popular web series in the past couple of years, Shefali Shah of Delhi Crime fame and Kirti Kulhari of Four More Shots Please! fame come together in a new show titled Human. The web series recently premiered on the online streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar and it has been receiving rave reviews from the audience ever since it commenced streaming. Recently, the team Human came together to celebrate the show's success with each other after an entire phase of promotions and releases.

Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari and others spotted at Human web series success party

The whole cast and crew, including Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, director Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh and others were seen having fun at the event. In addition, actors like Vishal Jethwa, Seema Biswas and Aditya Srivastava were spotted in the pictures shared by Shah on her official Instagram handle.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, Shefali Shah shared a pair of pictures from the show's success party. In the first picture, the actors and the team members can be seen posing joyfully with a glass of champagne in their hands, flashing their bright smiles. While in the second picture, Shah can be seen happily posing with her crew members, who are donning an all-black casual outfit. Most of the team members posed with a peace sign. As for the caption, the actor wrote, "Cheers team HUMAN!!!"

Helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, the series also stars Vishal Jethwa (Mardaani 2 fame), Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava and Mohan Agashe, among others. Penned by Singh and Ishani Banerjee, Human explores the 'dark and twisted world of unethical human trials' in a provocative yet real manner. The show stars Shefali as Dr Gauri Nath, a 'complicated and unpredictable' character, while Kulhari is seen as Dr Saira Sabarwal. The web series is available in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali.

According to PTI, the filmmaker said, "It showcases aspects of the unknown medical world laden with suspense at every turn. Mozez Singh and Ishani Banerjee have done a wonderful job with the script and the incredibly talented ensemble star cast makes 'Human' an exciting watch." According to the filmmaker, the series touches on the themes like the 'value of human life, medical malpractice, class divide and ramifications of a fast-paced medical science.'

Image: Instagram/@shefalishahofficial