'Mind Boggling' | 'Human' Web Series Review: Netizens Share Thoughts On Shefali Shah-Kirti Kulhari Starrer

As 'Human' web series released, netizens shared their thoughts on Shefali Shah-Kirti Kulhari starrer based on clinical trials involving a pharma giant.

After starring in popular web series over the past couple of years, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime and Kirti Kulhari in Four More Shots Please! come together in a new show Human. The actors have been raising fan excitement over their series for the past few days, and the series finally hit the web on Friday. 

The plot of the Disney+ Hotstar show promises to be gripping, with the twists and turns associated with a clinical trials involving a pharmaceutical major. As the show releases, users expressed their thoughts on what they felt about the show. If the initial reviews are anything to guess, the drama series has been impressing the audiences and the performances have stood out.

Shefali Shah-Kirti Kulhari-starrer Human Twitter review

One netizen wrote that it was a 'mind boggling series' that displayed the medical fraternity, the 'dark side' of the business that went behind it and the impact it had on the society. One netizen was so impacted by the plot that he imagined what his mother might go through if some of the visuals from the series happens to him in real life. 

'Top class series', 'mind thrilling concept' was some of the other terms used by the netizens, with the mention on how it traced the question for woman on being right or wrong. 'Amazing must watch' was another praise for the show.

Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari were unanimously praised in the reviews that were shared by the Twitteratti. One of the comments read, 'what an actress you are' and that they had blown away netizens with their 'fantastic' performance.

One netizen wrote, 'you nailed' for the duo and another stated that they were 'beyond brilliance' through their portrayal.

For the former, one user wrote that she had 'hit it out of the park with another impeccable performance.' Another felt that it was her 'finest performance' For the latter, the netizen used terms like 'fabulous', 

Other members of the cast like Vishal Jethwa and Aasif Khan too found a mention among the reactions. 

Among the only drawbacks mentioned by the netizens was that it was 'repetitive' in some of the portions.  

