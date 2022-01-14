After starring in popular web series over the past couple of years, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime and Kirti Kulhari in Four More Shots Please! come together in a new show Human. The actors have been raising fan excitement over their series for the past few days, and the series finally hit the web on Friday.

The plot of the Disney+ Hotstar show promises to be gripping, with the twists and turns associated with a clinical trials involving a pharmaceutical major. As the show releases, users expressed their thoughts on what they felt about the show. If the initial reviews are anything to guess, the drama series has been impressing the audiences and the performances have stood out.

Shefali Shah-Kirti Kulhari-starrer Human Twitter review

One netizen wrote that it was a 'mind boggling series' that displayed the medical fraternity, the 'dark side' of the business that went behind it and the impact it had on the society. One netizen was so impacted by the plot that he imagined what his mother might go through if some of the visuals from the series happens to him in real life.

'Top class series', 'mind thrilling concept' was some of the other terms used by the netizens, with the mention on how it traced the question for woman on being right or wrong. 'Amazing must watch' was another praise for the show.

Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari were unanimously praised in the reviews that were shared by the Twitteratti. One of the comments read, 'what an actress you are' and that they had blown away netizens with their 'fantastic' performance.

One netizen wrote, 'you nailed' for the duo and another stated that they were 'beyond brilliance' through their portrayal.

For the former, one user wrote that she had 'hit it out of the park with another impeccable performance.' Another felt that it was her 'finest performance' For the latter, the netizen used terms like 'fabulous',

Other members of the cast like Vishal Jethwa and Aasif Khan too found a mention among the reactions.

Among the only drawbacks mentioned by the netizens was that it was 'repetitive' in some of the portions.

Series Review: #Human : A mind boggling series on the medical field, it's business and its impact on society. #ShefaliShah hits it out of the park with another impeccable performance. #KirtiKulhari steals the show! The series gets repetitive in some portions.

VERDICT: ⭐⭐⭐/5 — BollyTaaza (@bolly_taaza) January 14, 2022

Top class series!!! #Human !!!!! What an actress you are @IamKirtiKulhari and @ShefaliShah_ !!!! What a show you both have put !!!!! Fantastic!!! Blown away !!!!!! — dhaakad vaibhav 🤺 (@BhaktWine) January 14, 2022

@DisneyplusHSVIP @ShefaliShah_ @KirtiKulhari you nailed it ... this is flawless what a power of a woman..whether she is wrong or whether she is right .... this is the power of q woman and her instincts — varun khullar (@kaminabachha) January 14, 2022

#human is amazing must watch. It was medical supsence thriller. @ShefaliShah_ mam is amazing finest performance, @IamKirtiKulhari is fablous. @vishaljethwa06, @aasifkhan_1 and others casts is good job performances.



Rating : 5.5/5.



Streaming : Available on @DisneyPlusHS. — Charmi Sangoi (@CharmiSan24) January 14, 2022

Had to sleep in time, yet kept myself awake to watch the first three episodes, only to have a restless sleep dreaming about my mother going through that trial pain. Cursing myself for not being able to do anything. — Nitesh Jain (@TheRebeliousBoy) January 14, 2022