Hwarang Cast: Details About The Actors And Their Characters From This South Korean Show

The South Korean drama series Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth premiered in December 2016. The show aired for one season, a total of 20 episodes, on KBS2. The plot of the show revolved around a group of elite young male warriors called Hwarang. The warriors resided in the capital, Seorabeol, of the ancient kingdom of Silla. The show was known for its youth star cast and royal characters. Here's a list of the Hwarang cast and details about the characters they played in the show.

Park Seo-joon as Moo-myung

Park Seo-joon played one of the lead Hwarang's characters. He essayed the role of Moo-myung, a young warrior of Hwarang. While Moo-myung is unaware of his reality, he rises above all his life's situations and finally becomes a Hwarang warrior. Later, he assumes his best friend Kim Sun-woo's identity as he is killed by one of the Dowager's men of the Queen. Kim Sun-woo was the biological brother of Kim Ah-ro. Moo-myung finally realises that he belonged to the royal family.

Go Ara as Kim Ah-ro

Go Ara played the role of a cheerful girl named Kim Ah-ro. Kim Ah-ro had a straightforward yet cheerful personality. Her father was a jin-gol while her mother belonged to a family of servants. The hard-working Kim Ah-ro works multiple jobs at a time to support her family. She also serves the Hwarang as a physician. Her easy-going personality later falls in love with Sun-woo.

Park Hyung-sik as Sammaekjong

Park Hyung-sik is one of the lead characters of Hwarang. He essayed the role of Sammaekjong, the distrustful and young king of Silla. He hides from his assassins and ends up secretly becoming a Hwarang warrior. He gains strength and leadership quality while becoming a Hwarang warrior. He poses to be Kim Ji-dwi, nephew of the Hwarang chief Kim Wi-hwa, to join the Hwarang.

Various other actors were also a part of the show. BTS' V, Choi Min-ho, Cho Yoon-woo, Do Ji-han, Lee Da-in, Yoo Jae-myung, Seo Yea-ji, Kim Chang-wan, Kim Ji-soo, and Jin Ju-hyung also played supporting characters in the show. The show came to an end in February 2017.

IMAGE: STILL FROM HWARANG'S TRAILER

