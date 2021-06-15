ICarly Star Jerry Trainor Reveals There Will Be 'sexual Situations' In Sitcom Reboot

Jerry Trainor from the TV series iCarly said in an interview that the upcoming reboot of the series will be more ‘grown up’ than the original series. In an interview with Page Six, the iCarly star revealed that there will be some ‘sexual situations’ in the reboot series.

During the interview, Jerry Trainor who played the role of Spencer Shay said that they will ‘toe the line’. It's not going to be super raw, but there are going to be sexual situations. He also added that people are quite excited after hearing him say ‘damn it’ in the trailer, but he said they are grown-ups, so it is fine. Jerry also joked about the sexual scenes and said that it is basically like an Andrew Dice Clay concert.

In the same interview, Nathan Kress, who essayed the role of Freddie Benson said that the show has evolved. He said that the reboot series is an adult show and is not made specifically for kids. He added that it has been fun for the cast as they got to see where the characters from iCarly are after 10 years in their life. He also said that the show shows the transition in a very realistic and non-glossy way. During the interview, Nathan also said that when he walked into the sets of Spencer’s apartment, he was astonished by the changes that were made for the reboot.

iCarly is a teen sitcom that aired from 2007 to 2012 on Nickelodeon. The story of the series revolves around Carly Shay who creates her own web show called iCarly with her best friends Sam and Freddie. As the series progresses we see that the teenagers face the challenge of balancing their normal teenage life with the newfound fame that they get after Carly’s web show becomes famous. The series is divided into six seasons.

iCarly Reboot

In December 2020, iCarly reboot was announced by the makers. For the reboot, Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress will reprise their role of Carly, Spencer, and Freddie respectively. The series will also feature Laci Mosley, Jaidyn Triplett, and Mary Scheer in pivotal roles. Jennette McCurdy who played the role of Sam Puckett will not be a part of the reboot series. The series will premiere on June 17 with the first three episodes and then subsequent episodes will be released on a weekly basis on Paramount+.

IMAGE: JERRY TRAINOR/INSTAGRAM

