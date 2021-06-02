'iCarly' Trailer Out: Miranda Cosgrove Returns As Carly Shay In The Reboot Of Hit Sitcom

iCarly is an upcoming show based on the 2007 TV series of the same name. In the upcoming show, the characters have all grown up. A new iCarly trailer was recently dropped by the makers of the show. Read on to know more about the iCarly cast and the new concept of the show.

iCarly trailer revisits the influencer culture of 2021

In the new iCarly trailer, the audience can see that the kids in the show have all grown up. The story follows original influencer Carly Shay along with her friends and family. It is set up 10 years after the last episode of iCarly that was released in 2011. In the upcoming show, the characters go on dates as adults, they restart their popular web series which is now being shot on Pearphone in the show.

The iCarly cast features Miranda Cosgrove in the lead role reprising the role of Carly. Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress will be seen reprising their roles as Spencer Shay and Freddie Benson. The show also stars Laci Mosley who will be seen playing the role of Carly's roommate and best friend Harper Raines. Jaidyn Triplett will be playing Freddie's social media pro stepdaughter Millicent. Sam in iCarly played by Jennette McCurdy will not be returning in the upcoming show. According to Variety, she had recently announced that she quit acting.

Carly will be seen playing a fashion influencer who wants to make an impact with her choices. Her family and friends will be seen supporting her through this process. At one point in the trailer, the characters have even mentioned that they had no idea they would have to live a life like this with technology and social media booming. The cast of the show announced the news of the upcoming series in May. They shared a video singing Happy Birthday to Miranda. She cut the cake to reveal the iCarly release date. It read, “iCarly Premieres June 17th on Paramount Plus.”

About the original iCarly series

The teenage sitcom first aired in 2007 and starred Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor. The plot revolved around Carly who created her own web show with her best friends in the apartment they live in. They get viral on the internet and have to deal with the newfound fame. The show aired on Nickelodeon on Sunset.

