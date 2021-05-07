If You Liked 'The Disciple', Here Are Some Other Chaitanya Tamhane Movies You Can Watch

The Disciple is a Marathi drama film written, directed and edited by Chaitanya Tamhane. The movie received critical acclaim and was released on Netflix on 30th April. The Disciple cast includes actors like Aditya Modak, Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave, Deepika Bhide Bhagwat, and Kiran Yadnyopavit. The movie was selected for the main competition section at the 77th Venice International Film Festival, becoming the first Indian film since Monsoon Wedding (2001) to compete at the festival. The movie won various international awards like FIPRESCI International Critics Prize presented by the International Federation of Film Critics and the Amplify Voices Award at the Toronto Film Festival. If you liked the movie The Disciple, here are some other Chaitanya Tamhane movies that one must add to their watchlist.

Chaitanya Tamhane movies

1. Court

Court is a Marathi legal drama movie directed by Chaitanya Tamhane. The movie, which marked Chaitanya's directional debut, received much critical acclaim. The movie explores the Indian legal system through the Mumbai Sessions Court trial of an ageing singer, Narayan Kamble, played by Vira Sathidar, who is indicted of encouraging a manhole worker to commit suicide through one of his folk songs. The movie also stars Geetanjali Kulkarni, Pradeep Joshi and Shirish Pawar. The film premiered at the 71st Venice International Film Festival in 2014, where it won the Best Film in the Horizons category and the Luigi De Laurentiis award for Tamhane. The film went on to acquire 18 other awards at several film festivals including the National Film Award for Best Feature Film. The movie was India's official submission for the 88th Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category

2. Six Strands

Six Strands is a short film that was written and directed by Chaitanya Tamhane. The plot of the movie follows a lonely, mysterious woman in the hills of Darjeeling, who produces the most obscure and expensive tea in the world. The name of the tea is 'Moonlight Thurston' and the tea triggers layered sensations encompassing taste, memory, love and pleasure. The movie features Sushama Deshpande as the lady and Puja Sarup as the narrator of the movie.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM COURT

