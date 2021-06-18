If You Loved Joseph Fiennes In 'The Handmaid's Tale,' Check Out His Other Movies And Shows

Joseph Fiennes in The Handmaid's Tale plays Commander Fred Waterford, a high-ranking government official. Created by Bruce Miller, the dystopian tragedy series is based on the 1985 novel of the same name by author Margaret Atwood. The actor has earned praises for his performance in the four seasons that are currently available. If you are among those who loved Joseph Fiennes' performance in the series, here are his other movies and series to watch.

Joseph Fiennes shows/movies to watch if you liked him in The Handmaid's Tale

FlashForward

Joseph Fiennes made his television debut in 2009 with FlashForward. The science-fiction drama series has him as FBI Special Agent Mark Benford. Created by Brannon Braga and David S. Goyer, it shows the FBI investigating a mysterious event that had everyone on Earth blacking out simultaneously and awakening with a short vision of their future. The 22 episodes series also has John Cho, Courtney B. Vance, Sonya Walger, and others.

Elizabeth

Directed by Shekhar Kapur, Elizabeth depicts the early years of the reign of the titular Queen of England. Cate Blanchett, Joseph Fiennes, Geoffrey Rush, Christopher Eccleston, and Richard Attenborough are part of the biographical period drama film. Fiennes was seen as Robert Dudley, Earl of Leicester. It earned several accolades and did well at the box office.

American Horror Story: Asylum

The second season of the FX horror anthology series, American Horror Story: Asylum has Joseph Fiennes as Monsignor Timothy Howard for 10 episodes. Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, it is set in 1964 at a fictional mental institution telling the story of staff and inmates who reside there. The show also features Zachary Quinto, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Jessica Lange, Dylan McDermott, Frances Conroy, Lizzie Brocheré, and James Cromwell.

Shakespeare in Love

Joseph Fiennes, Gwyneth Paltrow, Geoffrey Rush, Colin Firth, Judi Dench, and Ben Affleck appear in Shakespeare in Love. The romantic period comedy-drama was released in 1998. It depicts the fictional love affair between William Shakespeare and Viola de Lesseps as the writer penned down Romeo and Juliet. The performance of Fiennes as the famous English poet is considered as one of his best and the film was a critical as well as a commercial blockbuster.

Camelot

Camelot is a fantasy historical drama series that consists of 10 episodes. Based on the Arthurian Legend, it follows the death of King Uther and the rise of Arthur as the new king against the desires of his half-sister, Morgan. Created by Michael Hirst and Chris Chibnall, the ensemble team has Jamie Campbell Bower, Eva Green, Tamsin Egerton, Claire Forlani, and others.

The Merchant of Venice

Released in 2004, The Merchant of Venice cast includes Joseph Fiennes, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Lynn Collins, Charlie Cox, Zuleikha Robinson, Kris Marshall, and more. The romantic drama movie is based on Shakespeare's play of the same name. Taking place in 16th century Venice, it has a merchant who takes a large loan from an abused Jewish moneylender for a friend. The creditor demands a gruesome method of payment.

