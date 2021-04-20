If You Loved Kate Winslet In 'Mare Of Easttown', Here Are Her Other Movies To Watch

Kate Winslet has given some of the most amazing performances on-screen ever since she first appeared in films, 30 years ago in 1991. The actor has played a variety of avatars in the long list of movies that she has worked in, each different from the other. Read along and take a look at the list of movies featuring the actor that you should add to your watch list right away if you loved Kate Winslet's Mare of Easttown.

Kate Winslet movies and shows to watch if you loved her in Mare of Easttown

Sense and Sensibility

It is a 1995 period drama film that featured Kate Winslet as the lead character’s sister named Marianne. It was an adaptation of the Jane Austen book of the same name, with a screenplay written by Emma Thompson, who also played the lead role of Elinor Dashwood. The movie revolves around the life of the Dashwood Sisters, who are hit with sudden poverty and marry men from a wealthy English family in the search of financial security. The movie also stars Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman in pivotal roles. Kate Winslet won the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her work.

Mildred Pierce

Mildred Pierce was a drama mini-series, that aired on HBO in 2011 starting on March 27 and ending on April 10, having five episodes. It was based on the James M. Cain novel of the same name, which he released in 1941. The show was directed by Todd Haynes, with Kate Winslet playing the lead role opposite Guy Pearce, Evan Rachel Wood, and Melissa Leo. Mildred Pierce fetched Kate, a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Made for Television or Miniseries, as well as the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture – Television. Winslet also bagged a Primetime Emmy for the show.

Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs was a 2015 biopic with Danny Boyle at the helm. It was an adaptation of the 2011 biography by Walter Isaacson of the Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Jobs. It starred Kate Winslet as Joanna Hoffman along with Michael Fassbender, Seth Rogen, Katherine Waterston, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Jeff Daniels. Kate’s work in the movie got her a Golden Globe Award and a BAFTA Award, as well as an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

The Reader

The Reader was a 2008 romantic drama film that was helmed by Stephen Daldry with David Hare as the writer and was based on the Bernard Schlink authored novel of the same name. The movie starred Kate Winslet, Ralph Fiennes, and David Kross in pivotal roles. It got Kate her first-ever Academy Award for Best Actress, after being nominated for 5 times, earlier. She also won the BAFTA, Golden Globe and Screen Actor’s Guild Awards for the movie.

Promo Image Source: Shutterstock