If You Loved KUWTK, Here Are Some More Reality Shows To Check Out

The American reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians on E! has come to its final season. Viewers of the show are wondering what to do next as the show starring the Kardashian-Jenner family has come to an end with its 20th season. Here are some of the best reality shows like KUWTK to binge-watch.

Shows like Keeping Up With The Kardashians

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

The reality TV show, The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills is the sixth instalment in the franchise The Real Housewives. It follows the personal and professional lives of Kyle Richards, Kim Richards, Adrienne Maloof, Lisa Vanderpump, Taylor Armstrong, and Camille Grammer. It is much like KUWTK as it follows the real lives of these American actors and personalities.

Life Of Kylie

For Kylie Jenner fans, Life Of Kylie is the best show to have a closer peek into the life of the American model and entrepreneur. The show depicts Kylie's unfiltered world as she moved forward towards her passion. It also delves deep into the fame Kylie Jenner receives from her fans.

Total Bellas

The TV series stars twin sisters, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella who rose to fame with WWE. Similar to KUWTK, Total Bellas also follows the lives of Nikki and Brie. It also focuses on their romantic moments.

The Hills

This American TV series was created by Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari. It also stars Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Whitney Port, Lo Bosworth, and Stephanie Pratt. The Hills, a spin-off of Laguna Beach, is set in Los Angeles and focuses on the lives of men and women residing in the city.

Kourtney And Kim Take New York

The American TV series Kourtney And Kim Take New York is the right show for the fans of the famous sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian. The show focuses on the sisters' journey to New York to open an outlet of DASH in the city. It was then followed by the show Kourtney And Kim Take Miami.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

The American show Jersey Shore's housemates take a trip to exotic destinations across the country. The show Jersey Shore: Family Vacation focuses on their vacation involving partying and romantic getaways. It aired on April 5, 2018.

Love & Hip Hop

The show Love & Hip Hop follows the love lives of rappers and their women in their lives. The show focuses on the women who have remained in the background and supported their partners in their journey to hit hip hop stardom. The show is a fit for the viewers who loved Kim and Kanye's story.

Yummy Mummies

Yummy Mummies is a docuseries on Seven Network that follows the lives of four young pregnant women in Australia. The show, which is available on Netflix, also follows the lavish lifestyle of these women. It first aired on July 9, 2017.

Botched

The show Botched is a reality show which follows two doctors Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow who remedy disastrous plastic surgeries. The show ran for six seasons on the E! network. It also involved interviews of the two doctors and their patients.

