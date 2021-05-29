If You Loved 'Lucifer', Here Are Some More Tom Ellis Movies To Add To Your Watchlist

Lucifer is a much-loved web series that kicked off in the year 2016. Due to the popularity of the show, fans have also been looking for other films and shows, which star the same actors in key roles. Here is a look at a list of films starring actor Tom Ellis, who plays the role of Lucifer in the web series. Have a look at the list of entertainers here.

Films starring Tom Ellis

1. Miss Conception

Miss Conception is a comedy-drama film which released in the year 2008. The plot of this film revolves around the life of Georgina Salt, who has been trying to make a baby since her biological clock is ticking. The film has been directed by Camilla Leslie and stars Tom Ellis as the character Zak.

2. The Place We Go To Hide

The Place We Go To Hide is a drama film which released in the year 2014. The plot of this film revolves around the lives of two sleepwalkers who live parallel lives whenever they fall asleep. This movie has been written and directed by Zawe Ashton and stars Tom Ellis in the lead role.

3. The Best Man

The Best Man is a romantic comedy film which released in the year 2005. The plot of this film revolves around the life of a man who is helping his best friend win the heart of a woman. The film has been directed by Stefan Schwarts who is also a part of the writing team. The film stars Tom Ellis in a small role and has Stuart Townsend playing the lead character.

4. Vera Drake

Vera Drake is a drama film which hit the theatres in the year 2004. The plot of this film revolves around the life of an abortionist named Vera Drake, who faces a major conflict in her life after a tragedy. The film has been written and directed by Mike Leigh and Tom Ellis can be seen playing a small role in this movie.

5. Messiah: The Promise

Messiah: The Promise is a miniseries which started in the year 2004. The plot of this film revolves around the life of a man named Red, who is stuck in a tricky situation after a prison riot breaks out. Tom Ellis can be seen playing the role of Dr Philip Ryder in this series, which has been directed by David Drury.

6. Pollyanna

Pollyanna is a TV movie, which released in the year 2003. The plot of this film revolves around the life of Aunt Polly, who is quite moody and uptight. Tom Ellis can be seen playing the role of Tim in this Sarah Harding-directed film. The movie also stars Kenneth Cranham and Amanda Burton in key roles.

7. Isn’t It Romantic

Isn’t It Romantic is a romantic comedy film which released in 2019. The plot of this film revolves around the life of a young lady who finds herself stuck in a romantic movie. The film stars Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth in the lead roles while the direction has been done by Todd Strauss-Schulson. Tom Ellis can be seen in a small role in the film as he plays a handsome doctor treating the leading lady.

8. Buffalo Soldiers

Buffalo Soldiers is an action-dram film which released in the year 2001. The plot of the film revolves around the events amongst the US Troops before the fall of the Berlin wall. The film has been directed by Gregor Jordan and stars Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role. Tom Ellis can be seen playing the role of Squash in this film.

IMAGE: TOM ELLIS INSTAGRAM

