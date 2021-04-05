If You Loved Nagarjuna Akkineni In 'Wild Dog', Here's A List Of His Thriller Movies

South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni was recently featured in the action thriller movie Wild Dog. The movie is written and directed by debutant Ashishor Solomon. The film features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher, Rahul Singh, Mayank Parakh, among others in pivotal roles. The story revolves around many terrorist incidents that happened in India, including the Gokul Chat bomb blast in 2007. If you loved Wild Dog, here is a list of Nagarjuna Akkineni's movies with the same theme.

Nagarjuna Akkineni's movies similar to Wild Dog

Killer

The movie was released in 1992 and was written and directed by Fazil. The action thriller features Nagarjuna and Nagma. It was also dubbed into Tamil and was titled Easwar and even in Hindi as Sabse Bada Mawali. The story revolves around an orphan boy who is raised in an orphanage and struggles throughout his life only to become a killer.

Criminal

The 1994 film was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and features Nagarjuna, Ramya Krishna and Manisha Koirala in pivotal roles. The story revolves around organ smuggling in the hospital followed by a murder. The action thriller movie was also released in Hindi, a year later.

Angaaray

The movie was released in the year 1998 and was directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The movie features Nagarjuna, Pooja Bhatt, Sonali Bendre in lead roles. The action thriller film did not do well at the box office.

Payanam

The Telugu thriller movie was released in the year 2011. It was written and directed by Radha Mohan. The movie features Nagarjuna in the lead role, followed by Prakash Raj, Poonam Kaur, Sana Khan, Rishi, Brahmanandam and Thalaivasal Vijay. The story revolves around a flight hijacking accident. The film was successful at the box office and was dubbed in Hindi as Mere Hindustan Ki Kasam.

Raju Gari Gadhi 2

This 2017 comedy horror/thriller movie was directed by Ohmkar. The movie features Nagarjuna, Samantha Akkineni and Seerat Kapoor. It is a sequel to the 2015 film with the same name and is a remake of the Malayalam film, Pretham. The movie revolves around three friends who invest in the resort business, where they witness paranormal activities.

