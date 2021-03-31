If You Loved Neena Gupta's 'Panchayat', Here're Other Shows Based On Rural India

Popular comedy-drama web series Panchayat, released in 2020 and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra directorial, stars Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Biswapati Sarkar, and Chandan Roy in prominent roles. The plot of this show revolves around an engineering student who does not find a job of his liking. He then goes on to become the secretary of the Panchayat of a village in Uttar Pradesh. It showcases the challenges he faces there. If you liked Panchayat's plot, here are five shows and movies to watch that are based on rural India.

Movies and web series like 'Panchayat' to add to your watchlist

1. Jamtara

The plot of this show revolves around a group of small-town goons who commit financial fraud. They call elderly people and slyly get them to divulge get their financial details to them. A corrupt businessman wants a share in their phishing racket while a police officer wants to fight them all. It has an IMDB rating of 7.3 and is available on Netflix.

2. Aadhar

This Vineet Kumar Singh starrer revolves around the first-time implementation of the Aadhar Card in a village. It shows how the villagers are skeptical of this card and are not willing to sign up for it. It has an IMDb rating of 7.4.

3. Gullak

This web series revolves around the Mishra family and how they face daily challenges with a smile on their faces. It also shows the financial crunch they face and yet stick by each other in difficult times. This web series has an IMDb rating of 9.1 and is available on Sony Liv.

4. Rangbaaz

This Zee 5 original series tells the story of a notorious criminal who ruled the streets of Gorakhpur in the 1990s. It chronicles his journey from being a student of the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University (DDU) to one of the feared criminals of the country. It has an IMDB rating of 8.2.

5. Mannphodganj Ki Binny

The plot of this show revolves around a small town rebellious girl who wants to find her own groom. She rejects all her parents' choices and starts falling in love with the politician's son. The twist in the tale is he is also using her for his selfish motives. It is available for streaming on MX Player.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from Panchayat trailer