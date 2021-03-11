If You Loved Raya And The Last Dragon, Watch These Disney Films Based On Brave Princesses

Disney's Raya And The Last Dragon received a theatrical release in the United States on March 5, 2021. It is directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, co-directed by Paul Briggs and John Ripa. The voice for the characters in the film has been lent by Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Izaac Wang, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Sandra Oh, Thalia Tran, Lucille Soong, and Alan Tudyk. The plot of this film revolves around evil monsters who come back to the land of Kumandra and how Raya tracks down the last surviving dragon to banish the monsters forever. If you liked the plot of this film, here are other Disney movies to watch which showcase bold Disney princesses.

Disney movies which show bold princesses

1. Moana

This 2016 movie tells the story of Moana who is the daughter of a chief of a land. The plants and fishes on her land start dying due to blight and she embarks on a journey tom bring normalcy to her land by returning the heart of goddess Te Fiti from Maui, a demigod. It has an IMDB rating of 7.6 and is available on Disney Plus.

2. Frozen

This movie revolves around Anna who seeks help from an iceman Kristoff and a reindeer Sven. She has to find her sister who has the power to convert everything to ice. It has an IMDB rating of 7.4 and is available on Disney Plus.

3. Mulan

This Disney movie revolves around Mulan who is agitated that her weak father is forced to join the army to save their army from the attack of the Huns. In order to save her father, she disguises herself as a man to join the army in place of her father. It has an IMDB rating of 7.6 and is available on Disney Plus. This is one of the movies like Raya And The Last Dragon to watch.

4. The Princess and the Frog

This movie is based on an age-old fairy tale about a princess who kisses a frog. The fridge is actually a human who has been cursed and the kiss from the princess brings him back to his human form. It has an IMDB rating of 7.1 and is available on Disney Plus.

5. Brave

This 2012 movie revolves around Merida who is a skilled archer and breaks a custom to unleash dark forces upon her world. She meets a witch who tells her how to reverse the curse and along the way learns the true meaning of bravery. It has an IMDB rating of 7.1 and is available on Disney Plus.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer