If You Loved 'Wild Wild Country', Here Are 5 Documentaries Based On Cults To Binge-watch

Netflix's popular documentary series Wild Wild Country based on the controversial Indian guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh aka Osho kept many viewers hooked with six fascinating tales in 2018. The documentary showed conversation around mysterious communities and telling the world the shocking and intriguing tales of cult lead Osho's rise and fall in the '80s. If you loved Wild Wild Country, here are five other documentaries based on cults to binge-watch.

Children of God

1994's Children of God documentary showed an interview of a family affected by a cult which leads to a series of degrading incidents. An hour-long documentary show insights of the former members of The Family Cult led by David Berg. He encouraged female members to engage in sexual acts with outsiders to entice them to join his cult and also showed his hand in the sexual abuse of children. The documentary also features Rose McGowan and Joaquin Phoenix who were born into the cult but fled with relatives when they were children.

Jonestown: Paradise Lost

If you are fascinated by cults and how they function, Jonestown: Paradise Lost is a perfect watch for you that takes place in Guyana. The documentary shows the dramatic journey that led to mass suicide and murder of members of The Peoples Temple of the Disciples of Christ in November 1978. It was reported that more than 900 members lost their lives by drinking a powdered drink that was laced with cyanide. Cult Leader Jim Jones ordered to forcefully inject at least 70 members with poison and a third of them were underage.

Holy Hell

Holy Hell showed filmmaker Will Allen's world-changing overnight when he joined a "happy-go-lucky" center Buddhafield when he was kicked out of his house at the age of 22 for being gay. The cheery group of people led by Michel Rostand got into what they perceived as "utopia" only to discover years later the reality was something else. A person says in the documentary said that they were always told by Rostand that they were in an "anti-cult" however upon realizing the truth Allen left the cult after 22 long years.

My Scientology Movie

The 2015 British documentary My Scientology Movie shows an unconventional approach to Scientology. After Filmmaker Louis Theroux is denied admittance into the Church of Scientology's headquarters, he teams up with a former church senior Mark Rathbuth to create dramatic reconstructions of incidents within the church faced by ex-Scientologists. While filming dark secrets of the illegal activities in the Church, Theroux questions Rathbun's own former complicity in the church's "terroristic" activities.

Three Wives One Husband

Three Wives One Husband featured four-part series that showed a little community in which lived in the middle of the Utah desert consisting of only fourteen families. The documentary shows that half of the families on Rockland Ranch consisted of one husband and multiple wives just as advertised in the title. The film showed these friendly free-thinking fundamentalists, an estranged group from the idealistic world, giving a glimpse of what they perceived as "normal" and the difficulties that came with it.

IMAGE: STILL FROM WILD WILD COUNTRY TRAILER