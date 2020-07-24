'Indian Matchmaking' Season 2: Will There Be Another Season Of The Dating Show? Find Out

Netflix is keeping its large subscriber base entertained by releasing some binge-worthy dating reality shows on the platform for some time now. First came Love Is Blind, then Too Hot To Handle, and then there was Dating Around. Following its streak, the steaming platform released the Indian dating and matchmaking show Indian Matchmaking on July 16, 2020.

Indian Matchmaking on Netflix follows a well-known Indian Matchmaker Sima Taparia, who is helping her clients in their search to find suitable life partners. The new Netflix show presents the tradition of arranging a marriage with the twist of dating. Find out, “Will there be another season of Indian Matchmaking?”

Read | Is 'Indian Matchmaking' Scripted? Find Out If The New Netflix Dating Show Is Real Or Not

Indian Matchmaking Season 2: Will there be another season of Indian Matchmaking?

Viewers of Indian Matchmaking on Netflix know that the final episode of the show ends on a cliff-hanger. At the end of the season, Sima Tiparia, the world-renowned Indian Matchmaker from Mumbai meets her new client Richa. Richa’s story on the show is left without a resolution and the show ends with her listing out the qualities she wants in her future husband. Hence, this cliff hanger ending had made many fans curious to know if there will be an Indian Matchmaking Season 2.

Read | What if Sima Taparia from 'Indian Matchmaking' was on Tinder?

So far, Netflix has not announced Indian Matchmaking Season 2. Season one of this dating and matchmaking show was released on the platform on July 16, 2020. It is a known fact that Netflix normally takes six to eight weeks before announcing the next season for a show.

In this time period, the platform generally analyses the performance and viewerships numbers of the show. However, even if the show gets a green light, it will be impossible for its creators to film another Indian Matchmaking Season 2 amidst the pandemic. According to the reports of a media portal, if the show gets renewed, it will be released by the end of 2021.

Read | Indian Matchmaking's Vyasar 'struggling' with show's depiction of Indian society

The vision behind Indian Matchmaking on Netflix

However, Smriti Mundhra who is the director of Indian Matchmaking, reportedly has high hopes for the show. In a recent interview given to a media portal, Mundhra claimed that the show's creators would be very lucky to get and Indian Matchmaking Season 2. It is important to note that Smriti Mundhra is an Oscar-nominated director.

Read | Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia defends show with tone-deaf 'fair & beautiful' spiel

The American TV Producer and Director was nominated for an Academy Award for her 2017 documentary A Suitable Girl. The documentary followed the lives of three young women in India as they struggle to maintain their independence in the face of increasing pressure to get married. With regards to her new directorial venture Indian Matchmaking on Netflix, Smriti Mundhra sees it as being on par with other popular dating shows like The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.