Is 'Indian Matchmaking' Scripted? Find Out If The New Netflix Dating Show Is Real Or Not

Netflix has been releasing some binge-worthy dating reality shows on the platform for some time now. First came Love Is Blind, then Too Hot To Handle, following its streak, Netflix released the Indian dating and matchmaking show Indian Matchmaking on July 16, 2020.

The show follows a well-known Indian Matchmaker Sima Tiparia, who is helping her clients find suitable life partners for them. The new Netflix show is presenting the tradition of arranging a marriage with the twist of dating. Find out, “Is Indian Matchmaking scripted?”

Is Indian Matchmaking scripted?

Indian Matchmaking on Netflix follows the world-renowned Indian Matchmaker Sima Tiparia. Tiparia works with clients in India and abroad. On the new Netflix Dating Show, viewers follow Sima Tiparia as she travels through India and America, meeting her clients and taking copious amounts of notes to understand what the client is looking for in tier partner.

The cameras also follow Sima Tiparia in a bit of her day-to-day life back home. However, since the series release on Netflix, Indian netizens have taken to Twitter to express their discontent and dislike towards the show and what it represents. Many have gone ahead and claimed that Indian Matchmaking on Netflix is scripted.

The reason arranged marriage is predominantly a "Desi" thing is because it is rooted in caste. Its not about finding love, it's about keeping the bloodline "pure" or some other such nonsense. This institution needs to die, not be given a Netflix special. #IndianMatchmaking — Uday (@UdaySRana) July 17, 2020

wow Indian matchmaking is really a cesspool of casteism, colourism, sexism, classism and what is this matching kundlis and all. are we in the 21st century?? @NetflixIndia wtf do better!! — Riddhi (@riddhhiiii) July 16, 2020

I've been seeing a lot of hate for Akshay and I totally agree but only reason he has 0 personality and is like that is cause of how toxic and controlling his mom is. 🤢🤢🤢#IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/zIM80Un5az — Vivek (@vivekg1997) July 20, 2020

Is Indian Matchmaking real or scripted?

Shekar and Nadia were a fan favourite on Indian Matchmaking. During the show, Shekar revealed that the show was filmed about a year ago which is in early 2019. Nadia also took to her Instagram shortly before the series released to announce that she was going to be a part of the new Netflix series.

According to the reports of a media portal, many fans of the show have since been asking Nadia, if Indian Matchmaking Show was staged, scripted or fake in any way.

Nadia Christina Jagessar took to her Instagram and shared a post. In the caption, the reality TV star wrote that she could guarantee that nothing was scripted on Indian Matchmaking. She went on to add that that everything was real, at least from her end. The New Jersey-based event planner claimed that the story was told in such a genuine way and she admired how it was presented.

In the post, the Guyanese-Indian-American added saying that her experience of working with the team was great and that the producers made it easy for her to share the story of her family. Nadia also claimed that she would proud to represent Guyana, her family, and her culture on such a great platform. Hence, if fans take the word of the reality TV star, then Indian matchmaking was not scripted, it was indeed real.

However, one of the suitors that Nadia met on the show, Vinay Chadha has told a different story. In his recent Instagram post, Vinay explained the situation between him and Nadia. He claimed that the show portrayed him as the one who stood up Nadia.

Vinay, alleged that it was actually Nadia had who abruptly cut ties with him, and stood him up. The reality TV star wrote in his post, “The meeting dinner with her friends never happened. I was left heartbroken and ghosted”. But, viewers who have watched the Netflix show can clearly see that Vinay has been shown as the one who broke Nadia's heart.

While the depths of the truth of Vinay and Nadia's relationship is not known to the viewers, it is still a well-known fact that reality shows are never entirely real. At some points, events are either entirely scripted or sensationalized to create drama.

Indian Matchmaking Reddit reviews

It seems as though Indian Matchmaking on Netflix is not sitting well with many of its viewers. On the social news sharing website Reddit, many viewers have used the word “cringe” to describe the show. Another user took to Reddit to express how Indian Matchmaking highlighted the shallowness of the whole institution of arranged marriages in India.

Many Reddit users expressed anger and claimed that the show represented regressive and abusive Indian values against women. A Reddit user wrote in a post that Indian Matchmaking was “infuriating to watch”. The Reddit user went on to add that Indian parents need to understand that their sons are men and full-blown adults. Hence, people need to raise the bar instead of asking our women to lower theirs to the ground and settle for unworthy partners.

Indian Matchmaking Review

On IMDb, the Netflix Show Indian Matchmaking scored 5.8 out of 10. The reality show has scored 60 per cent in Audience Score. The dating and matchmaking reality show is available to watch on Netflix now.

