Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia recently dominated headlines after she made an unexpected remark on popular global couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The 57-year-old, while discussing the importance of age factor in a relationship, commented on the duo's marriage. Taparia mentioned how she feels that the couple is ‘not a good match.’

A video shared by a Twitter user saw her talking about the ideal age during which she said, "But I don’t feel it’s a good match. Sorry to tell you that. They are just married but it’s not a good match. He looks so small and petite in front of her and she looks elder." Her remarks garnered a lot of backlash on social media with Priyanka and Nick's fans who slammed her for judging the celebrity couple.

'A casual discussion': Sima Taparia on her comment on Priyanka & Nick Jonas

Now, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, Sima Taparia gave a clarification to her remark on the global stars.

"That was just a casual discussion. I was discussing something with Nadia and I said that. Everyone’s entitled to do what they want, and if they're happy then I'm happy for them and wish them the best. It was just something I said casually, but everyone’s entitled to what they want to do and I wish good luck to them," she said.

Indian Matchmaking has been revived for a second season following the unfavourable reception the previous season garnered. Sima Taparia is back with Indian Matchmaking season 2 with 8 brand-new episodes lasting an hour each. She will help meet the demands of the clients and assist single millennials all around the world in finding their ideal partners.

(Image: @priyankachopra/@simatapariaofficial/Instagram)