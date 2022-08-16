Priyanka Chopra 'excited' To Share Stage For 1st Time With Nick At Global Citizen Festival

Priyanka Chopra is gearing up to host the Global Citizen Music Festival again in New York City. The actor recently dropped some pictures of her as Global Citizen Festival ambassador and also announced the lineup of the festival. As the Quantico star will share the stage for the first time with her singer husband Nick Jonas, she recently expressed her excitement about the same.

Priyanka Chopra recently conducted an Instagram Live session ahead of the music festival. The actor was joined by the Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans as she discussed several issues including the eradication of poverty, elimination of the COVID-19 pandemic, women empowerment and climate crisis. During the session, Priyanka Chopra also revealed that she would share the stage with her husband for the first time.

Expressing her excitement, the actor quipped, "It’s the first time I will share the stage with my husband. It will be very exciting." She further expressed her love for her husband and brother-in-law's band but mentioned that she is looking forward to seeing Mariah Carey and Rosalia. The actor said, "It’s the first time I will share the stage with my husband. It will be very exciting. I love the Jonas Brothers, but I’m so excited to see Mariah Carey and Rosalia." The lineup for the music festival includes Metallica, Charlie Puth, Mariah Carey, The Jonas Brothers, Maneskin, and Mickey Guyton.

Priyanka Chopra on hosting Global Citizen Music Festival

Last week, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to announce that she will host the Global Citizen Music Festival in New York City. sharing some snaps of her on-stage, the Citadel star mentioned that she has been a part of the festival for a long time now and expressed her excitement to host the event again. She wrote, "It’s almost been 10 years since the first time @glblctzn brought the world together in NYC’s Central Park for GlobalCitizenFestival. Since then, I’ve had the honor to join activists and influential leaders on the Global Citizen stage in New York in 2016 and 2017, in 2021 in Paris, and now once again for the 2022 Global Citizen Festival: NYC!"

She further added how she has seen the impact of the initiative of the festival to end extreme poverty. She added, "Global Citizens all around the world have taken over 30.4 million actions to support this mission, and those actions have impacted 1.15 billion lives worldwide. But this work is more urgent now than ever. Take action NOW for girls, for the planet, and to end poverty, and join me on Sept. 24 in Central Park!" The festival will be held on September 24 and 25.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra