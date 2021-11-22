'Inside Edge' Season 3 Trailer Shows The World Of Betting, Deceit And Glamour

Amazon Prime Video's highly-anticipated web series, Inside Edge, is getting more ambitious with its new season. The streamer is all set to soon arrive with its third instalment and it is making the game of cricket more intense than ever. The makers, on Monday, have unveiled the trailer of Inside Edge Season 3 on their official Twitter handle. The brand new trailer gives a glimpse of how stakes in the new season are set to get higher, with more money laundering, mind games, and the vicious circle of betting that has a huge impact on the series' plot.

Vivek Oberoi's Inside Edge Season 3 trailer released

The 2:48-minute-long trailer begins with Aamir Bashir aka Bhaisahab can be heard saying, "They can take us out of the game, but they can’t take the game out of us." The video shows how he, along with manipulating people to the strings of the game, take things personally. Richa Chadha's character Zarina Malik can be seen now eyeing the President's chair at the cricket federation, Vivek Oberoi's Vikrant Dhawan can be seen pulling all stops to stay in control. The tagline of the sports drama is 'the game behind the game.'

Created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Varma, season three stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Akshay Oberoi, Sidhant Gupta, and Amit Sial. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment is its production banner. The first season of the series, which premiered in 2017, focused on fixing and betting, while 2019's season two centred on doping in sports. It was Prime Video's first Indian Amazon Original series.

The new season's storyline will follow legalizing of betting in cricket to check the black money around it, which the biggies won't et it happen for their own selfish motives. The video also shows Vayu (essayed by Tanuj) will do anything to become the captain of his squad, as two rivals clash on the pitch. Actors Aamir Kashir and Sapna Pabbi, joined the series in season two, while Akshay Oberoi, Sunny Hinduja, and Ankur Rathee make appearances in the new trailer.

During a press conference, Sidhwani, who also executively produced the new season said, "The third season of the Inside Edge franchise is a testament to the fact that we are committed to bringing our creative vision to life through interesting and innovative formats. We're eagerly looking forward to the global premiere of the show on Prime Video." 'Inside Edge' Season 3 will premiere on the OTT platform on December 3.

(Image: Twitter/@Primevideoin)