International Self-care Day: Feel-good Movies On Disney+ Hotstar Premium To Celebrate

During such unfortunate and difficult times, when everyone is stuck inside their homes, juggling between the never-ending home duties and hectic work schedules, the mental health of people is most affected. People are tired and wired all the time. In this busy world, people often forget to take care of themselves.

To take off some load-off, July 24 is celebrated every year as the International Self-Care Day. On this day, people are expected to sit back and relax. This year, snuggle into your couches and celebrate this day with Disney+ Hotstar Premium. Here are some of the best mood lightening and happy content movies on Disney+ Hotstar Premium that will make you feel good. Read ahead to know more-

Feel-good movies on Disney+ Hotstar Premium

The Lizzie McGuire Movie

When Lizzie and her best friends take a small trip to Italy, it changes into a whirlwind of adventure in no-time. Things turn even complicated when Lizzie's family suddenly decides to fly off to Italy, in the desperation to change their newly transformed pop-star daughter back to who she originally is. You can now witness everyone’s all-time favourite character Lizzie McGuire and accompany her in her adventurous trip to Italy only on Disney+ Hotstar Premium now.

Baby’s Day Out

Baby’s Day Out is the story of three kidnappers who plan to gain a lot of money by kidnapping the little baby of a rich couple. The movie takes a fun turn when the kidnappers have a hard time dealing with the baby who proves to be way smarter than them. You can now watch this classic comedy-drama also starring an adorable little baby only on Disney+ Hotstar Premium now.

Mrs Doubtfire

Mrs Doubtfire is about a recently divorced couple. The separation leaves the wife with the custody of their three children. But, the husband disguises himself as the perfect nanny so that his ex-wife hires him and he doesn’t have to stay away from his children anymore. The confusion created by “Mrs Doubtfire” is a good recipe for a great burst of laughter. You can now watch this comedy movie on Disney+ Hotstar Premium now.

Frozen ll

The time has come for Elsa to finally put her magical powers to good use and save her kingdom. Accompanied by Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, Elsa has set out on a dangerous yet remarkable journey to fight the evil. You can now unravel the mystery of magical powers with the Elsa and Anna, on Disney+ Hotstar Premium now.

Mary Poppins

Be careful as Mary Poppins is set on for a jolly holiday and will magically turn every chore into a game. Mary Poppins will turn every day into a whimsical adventure. You can now embark on this journey with Marry Poppins on Disney+ Hotstar Premium now.

