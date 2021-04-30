‘Invincible’ On Amazon Prime Video Renewed For Season 2 And 3

Invincible is an adult animated superhero series on Amazon Prime Video. Based on the comic book character of the same name by Robert Kirkman, the first season has gained immense praise from the viewers. Now, as the finale episode is out, the makers have revealed that the series will get at least two more seasons.

'Invincible' season 2 and 3 confirmed on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Studios has announced that they have renewed Robert Kirkman's hour-long, adult animated series Invincible for a second and third season. The news came in the light of the highly anticipated season one finale which is now available. The upcoming seasons will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Invincible focuses on a 17-year-old Mark Grayson, voiced by Steven Yeun, as he goes through high school life. His father is the most powerful superhero on Earth, Omni-Man, voiced by J.K. Simmons. One day, Mark starts to develop powers and takes on the titular superhero name. He tries to save people, but soon figures out that superhero stuff is not as easy as he thought it would be. Along with the struggle between his normal and superhero life, Mark discovers his father's legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Twitter: Announce Season 2, you cowards

InvincibleHQ: How about Seasons 2 AND 3?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/lWCSGbNTka — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) April 29, 2021

Creator Robert Kirkman said that he is "extremely thankful" to Amazon for the support and dedication they have put behind Invincible. He stated that the comic book is "truly a love letter" to a genre that he and Cory Walker grew up reading and loving, and it’s been a "gratifying journey" to watch their characters come to life again through the animated series. They are beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons.

Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios, asserted that Invincible is a crowning example of how a fresh and edgy approach to the superhero genre can resonate with audiences around the globe. He noted that they are glad that Invincible, one of their earliest investments in the adult animation genre, has accomplished just that. Sanders said that Robert Kirkman's no-holds-barred storytelling coupled with a first-class voice cast delivered on fans’ wildest expectations and they are thrilled to be giving them more Invincible.

I CAN'T WAIT FOR MORE *smash to title card* pic.twitter.com/OFaJJ8QRNA — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) April 29, 2021

Invincible voice cast Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson, Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman, Mark Hamill as Art Rosebaum, Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, Gillian Jacobs as Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve, Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan / Rex Splode, Mae Whitman as Fightmaster & Dropkick, Chris Diamantopoulos as Donald Ferguson/ Doc Seismic, Khary Payton as Black Samson, and Zachary Quinto as Rudy Conners/Robot. It also includes Ezra Miller as D.A. Sinclair, Jon Hamm as Steve, Djimon Hounsou as the Martian Emperor, Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood, Jeffrey Donovan as Machine Head, Jonathan Groff as Rick Sheridan, Nicole Byer as Fiona and Vanessa, and Mahershala Ali as Titan. The first season consists of eight episodes.

Promo Image Source: A still from Invincible