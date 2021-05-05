Is Andrew WK Dating Kat Dennings? Did The Rock Star Divorce His Wife Cherie Lily?

One of America's famous rock singers and musicians Andrew WK has been in the news ever since his PDA-filled pictures with Two Broke Girls star Kat Dennings surfaced online. As Andrew WK is married to Cherie Lily since 2008, fans have been pondering whether he has separated from his wife and is now in a relationship with Kat Dennings.

Are Andrew WK and Kat Dennings dating?

On Tuesday, May 4, Andrew WK posted a picture of himself and Kat Dennings kissing on his Instagram feed with a heart emoji. Kat too shared a picture in which Andrew was kissing Kat on her forehead which she captioned as “Oh haaaaaaaayyyyyyy.” In addition to that, Kat has also added a link to Andrew's shop in her Instagram bio.

Ever since the pictures have been out, Andrew's married life has come under the public eye and fans have been questioning both Kat and Andrew on their relationship status in the comment section of the couple's photos that they have posted on Instagram. Questions like "what is happening" and "aren't you married" are being asked by the netizens on the internet. Take a look.

News about Andrew WK and his wife Cherie Lily

Andrew WK's wife Cherie Lily has been a part of Andrew's band from 2006 to 2018 as a vocalist and the duo have been married since October 2008. While the Instagram pictures have been fuelling rumours of their dating, both Andrew and Cherie have not made any official statement regarding their breakup and there have been no reports about the duo getting a divorce either. Andrew WK's wife is still following Kat Dennings on Instagram and vice versa adding more to the confusion.

More about Andrew WK

Andrew WK shot to fame with his Extended Play titled Girls Own Juice, which came out in the year 2000. The rock star debuted his first studio album titled I Get Wet in 2001. Other than a singer, the musician is also a multi-instrumentalist and can play multiple musical instruments like the piano, keyboard, guitar, bass, and drums. Some of the most popular party hits of the singer include Party Hard and We Want Fun.

IMAGE: ANDREW WK & KAT DENNING'S INSTAGRAM

