Is Bishop Leaving NCIS In 2021? Here's What 'Rule 91' Hints About Emily Wickersham's Role

CBS’s NCIS, one of the longest-running shows on the network, will be soon entering its 19th season. However, the NCIS season 18 episode 15 has left a section of fans worrying about their favourite characters, mainly Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham). Meanwhile, neither the channel nor the actor has confirmed the exit of the character. And, if the question "Is Bishop Leaving NCIS in 2021?" has managed to hit your browser history, here's a detailed answer for you with the breakdown of Season 18's final episode, Rule 91.

Is Bishop leaving NCIS in 2021

As mentioned earlier, so far, neither the channel nor the actor has confirmed the exit of Bishop. Now, going by the NCIS season 18 episode 15, titled Blown Away, a new agent has been introduced to the team—Agent Jessica Knight, essayed by Katrina Law. With similar looks and energy, Knight seems to have some chemistry with Torres.

Meanwhile, though the episode did not reveal exactly what was said behind closed elevator doors between Bishop and Torres, it is understood that they both have feelings for each other. Jessica coming into the headquarters and stealing a bit of Torres’ attention has stirred up trouble between the not-couple of Bishop and Torres. And, the chess reference—"Knight" taking over "Bishop"?—is considered as another signal of Bishop's exit.

On the other hand, the synopsis for the Season 18 finale, Rule 91 added more to the speculations of Bishop leaving the show as it read, "While pursuing a dangerous arms dealer, the team is shocked when Bishop is implicated in an old NSA leak". Earlier, in an interview with TV Line, Wilmer Valderrama had teased that the Season 18 finale is going to be insanely explosive. He had further added that it will pull together many "seeds" from the last two seasons.

Who is Ellie Bishop in NCIS?

Emily's Bishop is the former NSA analyst turned NCIS special agent whose chemistry is strong enough to build a nuclear bomb with fellow agent Torres. The performance of the duo has left their fans in awe of them. The season finale will be premiered on May 25, 2021, at 8 PM on CBS.

IMAGE: STILL FROM NCIS

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.