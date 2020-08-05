Is Ellen Degeneres Leaving Her Show? Here's The Show's Fate Amid All Allegations

Since the allegations of mistreatment of the employees of The Ellen Degeneres Show have surfaced, there have been speculations that the future of the show might be in jeopardy. Fans on Twitter began speculating whether the 62-year-old, talk show host and comedian might be leaving the show. A Twitter trend with #ReplaceEllen was gaining popularity. Many Twitter users began using #ReplaceEllen and were suggesting, different celebrities who could potentially replace her. Find out, “Is Ellen Degeneres leaving her show?”

I think Ellie Kemper should take Ellen’s place, I mean she hosted before and she was really good!💙 #ReplaceEllen #EllieKemper pic.twitter.com/J2y0HNIE9n — Marianne Parenteau (@marieparenteau4) August 4, 2020

Remember when we all thought Ellen was the nice one in this pic #ReplaceEllen pic.twitter.com/ZGWZMTAfc3 — Aaron Casey (@SPW_Aaron) August 4, 2020

Is Ellen Degeneres leaving her show?

The Warner Bros Media Company began an investigation last month and are looking into the accusations of racism, intimidation and sexual harassment made by many anonymous employees of the show. Following this, Ellen DeGeneres expressed regret on the accusations against some of her producers.

However, her apology wasn’t well-received by the internet, many internet users quickly began pointing-finger at her for being ignorant or, worse, turning a blind eye to the misbehaviour by her producers. According to the reports of USA Today, actors such as Brad Garrett and Lea Thompson also came forward to blame the talk show host.

According to the reports of USA Today, in her statement, DeGeneres said she had initially promised that her show would be a place of happiness and that no one would ever raise their voice. Clearly, things did not go as she had planned. In an exclusive interview given to The Hollywood Reporter, she confirmed that Ed Gavin, who is one of her three producers will be leaving the show amid the allegations.

However, The Ellen Degeneres Show’s producer Andy Lassner took to his Twitter on Thursday, July 30 and addressed the rumours of Ellen Degeneres show being cancelled and about Ellen getting fired herself. The show producer Andy confirmed that nobody is going off-air in his tweet. According to the reports of USA Today, The Ellen DeGeneres Show is set to return on September 9 with Ellen still as the host.

Nobody is going off the air.

And #GoKingsGo — andy lassner (@andylassner) July 30, 2020

Is the work environment at the Ellen Degeneres Show Toxic?

In July 2020, many of The Ellen Degeneres show’s former and current employees came forward to voice their bad experiences while working on the show. According to the reports of USA Today, an African American employee who had worked on the show for a year and a half had claimed that she had faced racism while dealing with the show’s top writers and producers. Another employee accused the show of firing him, when he had spent a month a mental health facility, after a suicide attempt. Many other employees spoke to the media about The Ellen Degeneres Show toxic work culture, under the condition of anonymity. This prompted Warner Bros., which produces and distributes the show to set up an investigation into the show’s work culture.

