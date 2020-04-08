Is 'Home Before Dark' Based On A True Story? Know More About The Show Here

Home Before Dark is a new show of Apple TV+ which traces the story of a nine-year-old reporter named Hilde Lisko. Hilde manages to report a violent murder that happened in her town. It also popped the question in the hearts of many that, "Is Home Before Dark based on a true story?". Home Before Dark's character is based off on the story of a girl named Hilde Lysiak.

Home Before Dark true story

The story of the show Home Before Dark is inspired by the life of Hilde Lysiak, who is a young reporter from Argentina. According to a report in a leading daily, Hilde had started a newspaper named Orange Street News with a website, accounts on Facebook and YouTube along with a print subscription. After two years of her newspaper release, Lysiak became the first person to cover a violent homicide case in her town.

Hilde received many negative comments as people did not believe that a 9-year-old should be covering the news of a brutal murder. Hilde shared a video on her YouTube channel and read out all the negative comments. She asked everyone to get up from their computers and do something if they do not want her to cover the news.

Hilde Lysiak thus became a sensation in the journalism industry. She not only wrote books but also became the youngest person to give a commencement speech at West Virginia University. She also started reporting international topics like presidential election and also coronavirus.

I’m at the Patagonia Fall Festival selling autographed copies of my book, subscriptions, and most importantly meeting people and looking for tips. I’ll be here until 5. Come say hi!! pic.twitter.com/XAbRqfMRgM — hildelysiak@gmail.com (@orangestreetnew) October 13, 2019

The creators of the show Dana Fox and Dara Resnik did not use the case that was investigated by Lysiak for the Home Before Dark show. They talked about how they knew the information about Hilde and her father, who got disaffected by journalism and quit his job. Hilde had told her father that he might not be a journalist anymore but she is. The two have just used the character of Hilde and solved a fictional crime.

There are 10 Home Before Dark episodes. The show can be watched on Apple TV+. Brooklyn Prince plays the role of Hilde Lisko, while her father is played by Jim Sturgess. The show also stars Abby Miller, Louis Herthum and Kiefer O'Reilly.

