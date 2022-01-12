Is John Cena's 'Peacemaker' Releasing In India And UK? Everything We Know So Far

James Gunn's highly anticipated series Peacemaker is all set to premiere this week, the series is the spin-off of the 2021 movie The Suicide Squad. John Cena stars as the title character, reprising his role of Peacemaker from the movie and Gunn will serve as the showrunner. Peacemaker will premiere on HBO Max and currently, the streaming platform doesn't provide its services in countries like UK and India.

Ever since the show was announced fans from these countries were left wondering if Peacemaker would release in India and UK. James Gunn took to his Twitter and answered whether Peacemaker would release in these countries.

Will Peacemaker release in India and UK?

John Cena starrer Peacemaker will stream exclusively on HBO Max and currently, the streaming platform is not available in several countries including UK and India. Fans of these countries have been asking the showrunner, James Gunn, about the release date of Peacemaker in India and the UK. Unfortunately, audiences and fans of these countries will have to wait for a bit more time, Gunn has however said that they were working on realising the show in these countries.

Replying to a fan's tweet, Gunn wrote, "I am getting this question a hundred times a day.@hbomax & I are working on this; it will be on in the UK very soon, but it won’t be day & date with the US & much of the rest of the world. I am sorry as I did everything I possibly could & am disappointed as well." He added, "I’m working on India too, I promise. Along with the UK, it’s the place I get asked about the most."

More about Peacemaker

Meanwhile, in other countries, Peacemaker's first three episodes will be released in January 13, 2022. The rest of the series will be released weekly through February 17. The early reviews of the show were mostly positive. Set after the events of The Suicide Squad, the series explores the origins of Peacemaker who believes in achieving peace at any cost. The show also stars Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, and Chukwudi Iwuji. Gunn has written all eight episodes of the show and will be directing five episodes.

While talking to Variety about the upcoming series, Gunn said "Well, through the story, you learn where Peacemaker came from. There’s a moment in the movie where Bloodsport talks about his father and what his father was like, and you cut to a shot of Peacemaker, and Peacemaker nods. That’s the seed of the entire Peacemaker series."

Image: Instagram/@ hbomaxpeacemaker