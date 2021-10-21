Is Miranda Rae Mayo's Character Of Stella Kidd Leaving 'Chicago Fire'? Who Left The Show?

As the latest season of the American drama television series, Chicago Fire is being enjoyed by the fans, they have been noticing that Miranda Rae Mayo's character, Stella Kidd, has been receiving lesser screen time as compared to the previous season.

While there have been speculations about whether Stella Kidd is leaving or not, the showrunner confirmed whether she will be a part of the show in the future.

Is Stella Kidd leaving Chicago Fire?

Miranda Rae Mayo essays the role of Stella Kidd, who is a Firefighter/Lieutenant at Truck Company 81, in the American drama tv show, Chicago Fire. As a lot of speculations about her character leaving the show began doing rounds online, the Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas spoke to CarterMatt who confirmed through his statement that there are no updates about Miranda Rae Mayo's character, Stella Kidd leaving the show and assured that she will be a part of Chicago Fire season 10. He further revealed that Stella Kidd was just dealing with some ongoing issues and stated that some Girls on Fire-related business was taking up her time. He stated, “That’s an ongoing issue. She has other things going on in her life… namely, some Girls on Fire related business takes up her time.”

What happened to Stella on Chicago Fire?

In the latest episode of the show, Stella Kidd has been a part of the Girls on Fire program and has been sharing lesser screen space as compared to other characters. Miranda Rae Mayo also opened up about the ongoing plot of the show and spoke to Hello Magazine stating how she would love to see more Girls on Fire. She also stated that she wanted to see how Stella, Kylie and Aaliyah interacted and watch Kidd find her space and boundaries. She further mentioned that she trusted the writers and hoped that it would be fun. “I would love to see more Girls on Fire, more of the character Aaliyah and how Stella, Kylie and Aaliyah interact, to see Stella navigate her imposter syndrome, and watch her find her space, find her boundaries”, she stated. “And I trust the writers and they love her, so I trust them that it’ll be fun," she said.

Who left Chicago Fire?

While the speculations about Stella Kidd's exit from the show were doing rounds among the fans, Derek Haas recently confirmed the exit of actor Jesse Spencer from the show. Haas thanked Jesse for “years of amazing friendship and service and acting and making the show credible,” and stated that he had "bittersweet feelings" about her departure from the show, he said while speaking to the press.

Image: A still from 'Chicago Fire'