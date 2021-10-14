Is Matthew Casey Leaving 'Chicago Fire'? Here's Everything We Know So Far

Chicago Fire is back with its 10th season on NBC. While four episodes have already gone on air, fans fave began speculating if Matthew Casey, played by Jesse Spencer, would remain a part of the show keeping the earlier departures of the show's cast in mind. Here is everything about the show's new season and whether Matthew Casey would keep going on with his role.

Chicago Fire has remained one of the most famous shows on NBC. With 10 seasons and almost 200 episodes, the show has been a mainstay on the network. However, the journey did not work for many of its main casts in the past. Annie Ilonzeh was the last one to leave the show. She played the role of paramedics Emily Foster in the seventh and eighth seasons. However, as season 10 has come with a few surprises for Casey, viewers are wondering if he would stay in the show or not.

Is Matthew Casey leaving Chicago Fire?

The latest season of the show has brought a new surprise for Matthew Casey in the form of an old friend. For the unversed, Andy Darden appeared in the pilot of the show. In the episode, he was killed off, which impacted Casey's life deeply. He helped Andy's wife, Heather, in raising her boys and even became their guardian when Heather went to jail. Now, the 10th season began with Griffin Darden, returning. As Griffin returns, Casey reminisces about the time he spent with his friend Andy Darde. He also tells his and Andy's stories to Griffin when Grissing reveals his mother is back in jail and he and his brother have to return to their foster home. Hearing the news, Casey promised him to take some time off to help them out. However, the fourth episode hinted at Casey doing much more for Griffin and his brother Ben. He also said he is willing to do anything to bring them back to Chicago.

Why is matt leaving Chicago Fire?

Fans earlier expected to see Casey's romantic side in the 10th season of the show. But, following the recent happenings in Chicago Fire, they are now worried if Casey would leave the show. However, any official statement has not come from the showrunners. A few seasons of the show are also streaming on Netflix.

Image: Instagram/@nbconechicago