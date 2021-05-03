Is NCIS: New Orleans Cancelled? All You Need To Know About The Final Season Of The Show

NCIS: New Orleans is an American action crime drama and police procedural television show that premieres on CBS. The plot of the show is about the local office of NCIS that investigates criminal cases involving military personnel in the vast city known for its music, decadence and entertainment. It was back in the month of February when the makers of the show announced that the show has been cancelled. The seventh season of the show is going to be its final one. If you are yet puzzled if NCIS: New Orleans is cancelled, then you have arrived at the perfect place. Here’s everything that you need to know.

Is NCIS: New Orleans cancelled?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, NICS: New Orleans ends with its season seven due to the steady decline in the viewership of the show. The 10th episode of season 7 has been the lowest-rated episode, as per the portal. The executive producers Christophe Silber and Jan Nash, previously released a joint statement to confirm the news.

The statement mentions that it has been their sincere pleasure and honour to have gotten an opportunity to work on the show with its incredible cast and crew for about 150 episodes. The two enunciated that they are disappointed to announce the new, however, they couldn’t be any grateful to work as the producers of the show and for the work that the entire team has put up. For the duo, it was a spectacular journey to be able to serve the viewers who have embraced them for seven wonderful years.

The show’s lead star, Scott Bakula aka Dwayne “King” Cassius Pride said that it is sad to end the love affair with the beautiful city of Orleans but he is grateful for all the friends that he has made along the way. Scott will continue to miss the music and will forever be thankful to CBS for the seven-year-long journey. Apart from Scott Bakula, the NCIS: New Orleans features Lucas Black as Christopher LaSalle and Zoe McLellan as Meredith Brody. The series is set and filmed in New Orleans and it is the third series of the NCIS franchise.

