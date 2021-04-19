Is 'Nobody' A Part Of 'John Wick' Universe? Find Out The Details About Bob Odenkirk Movie

Nobody directed by Ilya Naishuller arrived in theatres at the end of last month on March 26, 2021. A series of elements in the film have hinted that it is a part of the John Wick franchise, with which it also shares the writer Derek Kolstad. Read along and find out if the movie is indeed a part of the John Wick series or not.

Is Nobody part of John Wick?

The Bob Odenkirk starrer has sequences that make it look similar to the John Wick movies, so much so that fans thought it is a part of the series itself. The movie features Odenkirk doing all the stunts himself, without a body double and had taken over two years of rigorous training for the role. According to the Screenrant, when asked if the two movies were a crossover, writer Derek Kolstad says that it will be intriguing to watch John Wick and Kutch Mansell come together, but he rather wants to establish the latter in his own franchise. Hence, clearing up that the recent release is not a part of the John Wick franchise.

The movie has been performing well at the box office with earnings of more than double its budget. The movie has recently arrived for a video on demand basis on streaming platforms, following which Derek Kolstad got in a video chat with Collider. The scribe was asked if he is okay with the comparisons that are being drawn between the two movies. Answering this, Kolstad was elated and expresses how ecstatic the comparison makes him.

He said, “I love that comparison, man. I mean, these are the movies I grew up with and love. I’m not here to reinvent the wheel. I’m here to make a really good wheel and you’re like ‘I want to f**king ride on that wheel.’ So when you look at the world-building of it all, the Lethal Weapons, the Bond, the Statham, all that kind of stuff I grew up with, Jason Bourne. All those elements are there because I’m f**king playing on a playground in the sandbox. And those are the toys at my disposal".

