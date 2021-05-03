Is 'Percy Vs Goliath' Based On A True Story? Know All About Percy Schmeiser's True Story

Christopher Walken's Percy vs Goliath had gained the audience's attention with its strong storyline. The movie, which focuses on a farmer and his legal battle against a corporate giant, shows Christopher Walken in a powerful role as Percy, the farmer. The movie's strong storyline has fans wondering if the 2020 movie is actually based on a true story?

The plot of Percy vs Goliath

Set in Saskatchewan, a province in Canada, a simple farmer Percy Schmeiser uses a different approach to farming and purchasing seeds. Instead of purchasing his seeds from other companies, he uses his own seeds which have been saved over the years. One day the Canadian farmer gets legal notice from a corporate giant suing him for using their seeds.

Percy does not back down and takes on the company, even though he cannot afford it. He gains help from an environmental activist Rebecca Salcau, who is willing to promote Percy's truth. Percy does not fear the company that sues him and takes the matter to the Supreme court.

Is Percy vs Goliath based on a true story?

Percy Schmeiser became a global icon with his speeches against the genetic engineering of seeds. The farmer received global attention when he refused to back down against Monsanto Canada Inc. Monsanto argued that Schmeiser was using their seeds which were altered using technology to yield Canola crops.

Schmeiser continued to deny all the allegations against him made by the company. In the court ruling, Percy emerged victorious as he did not need to pay anything to Monsanto for their technology, costs or damages. Technically, Monsanto won the case as they did have a valid patent, which did not cover unintentional possession of the seeds, and Schmeiser did infringe the patent, according to the court ruling, as per the Supreme Court's Judgements.

Percy Schmeiser's story was the plot of David versus Monsanto, a 2009 film, which was a documentary directed by Bertram Verhaag. Schmeiser received many accolades for his work including the Mahatma Gandhi Award and the Right Livelihood Award. Percy passed away on October 13, 2020. He was 89 years old when he passed away after suffering from Parkinson's Disease.