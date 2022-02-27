'Lock Upp' New Promo Shows Kangana Ranaut's Showdown With Contestant Munawar Faruqui

Kangana Ranaut's new reality show Lock Upp is all set to premiere on Sunday, February 27. After facing legal trouble, the show has now been allowed to premiere at the scheduled date. Ahead of the reality show's premiere, the makers of Lock Upp have now dropped a new promo of the host Kangana Ranaut locking horns with contestant Munawar Faruqui.

As the Lock Upp gears up for its premiere on Sunday, the makers, in the new promo, dropped a video featuring host Kangana Ranaut and contestant Munawar Faruqui. The duo was seen engaging in a war of words and Kangana was heard telling Munawar, "Mujse yaha Panga lene toh nahi aaye ho? (Are you here to fight with me?)." The stand-up comedian could also be heard saying, "Aap muje dhamki mat do (please do not threaten me)."

According to a recent IWMBuzz report, the Hyderabad court has dismissed Sanober Baig’s plea to hold the show's release over copyright infringement. Baig claimed that he had pitched the idea of the show to Abhishek Rage, Endemol's Chief Executive Officer and alleged that the CEO of Endemol then took the show's idea and collaborated with Ekta Kapoor. Lock Upp will release on its scheduled date, that is on February 27 on MX player and Alt Balaji.

'Lock Upp' contestants

As the name suggests, Lock Upp will have 16 celebrities who will be locked up in two prisons for a span of 72 days. The first contestant to be announced was TV actor Nisha Rawal who was in news for an alleged spat with her estranged husband Karan Mehra. The second contestant was a controversial actor and model Poonam Pandey, followed by comedian Munawar Faruqui, Indian female wrestler Babita Phogat and TV actor Karanvir Bhora.

It is also rumoured that Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill will also be entering the show. The show will also have a celebrity jailor and the contestants will have to struggle to have basic amenities. The audience will have 50% of voting power; however, Ranaut will dominate her position on the show with 50% of voting power all to herself.

(Image: @altbalaji/@kanganaranaut/Instagram)