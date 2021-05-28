Is 'SNL' Cast Leaving? Fans Suspect A Number Of Cast Members May Quit The Show Post Finale

The past weekend saw SNL’s season finale and gave rise to rumours surrounding certain cast members making an exit from the show. Fans who watched the show began to question if the members are planning to quit SNL. A number of fans suspected Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant and Kenan Thompson were sure to quit the show after their emotional segment last weekend on the finale episode. Further on, Pete Davidson too delivered a bittersweet sign off during his segment which solidified the questions by fans.

Is SNL cast leaving?

In his segment, Pete mentioned that he was very grateful to be there at SNL. He added that it was an honour growing up in front of all the guys and ended the segment with a vote of thanks. Thus fans questioned if he too would soon leave the show, supposedly along with the rest of the primary cast. A while back Pete appeared at the Hollywood Reporter's Roundtable where he spoke about his plans for the show. It was this interaction that began the rumours for Pete’s exit from Saturday Night Live. During the roundtable, Pete was asked about Thompson's long tenure as he has been part of the show for a long time.

He answered the question by saying that he would never do 18 seasons like Kenan. He feels good where he is at and surprised to make it that far into the show. He is ready to hang up his jersey. Thus the interview suggested that Pete may most likely quit the show in the next season or anytime soon.

Similarly, the emotional song by Cecily Strong made fans question the future of the cast members. Strong sang My Way which is often regarded as a class goodbye anthem.

The showrunners of Saturday Night Live have not released any official statement surrounding the matter as of yet. Currently, Saturday Night Live has completed 46 seasons since it first started out in 1975. Season 47 of Saturday Night Live is expected to release later this year between September and November, as has been the case with previous seasons.

Here's a look at the reactions by fans after the season 46 finale:

pete davidson’s first and (possibly) last weekend update yes i am crying like a baby pic.twitter.com/bmMLDxVlR9 — evan (@LIKEIDONTEXlST) May 23, 2021

One of the best @nbcsnl season finales. It did seem like the end for Cecily, Kate. and Pete. However I read that SNL was allowing https://t.co/4XMpVT5cqS do their own shows to keep them in the cast longer. Hope so.#SNLFinale #CecilyStrong #MyWay #KateMcKinnon #PeteDavidson https://t.co/YZMATAnMCE — audreybpc (@audreyBPC) May 23, 2021

Me getting ready to enjoy the #SNLFinale only to realize it might be the last show for Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant & Kenan Thompson. pic.twitter.com/H8qA0JUqsq — Austin (@AustinPlanet) May 23, 2021

Source: Saturday Night Live IGTV

