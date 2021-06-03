Is Summer Leaving 'The Young And The Restless'? Find Out If Hunter King Plans To Leave Y&R

American television soap opera, The Young and the Restless, has been keeping the audience engaged with their complicated relationship equations for over 28 years. Recently, CBS's top drama has left the fans asking 'Is Summer Newman Leaving Y&R?'. The recurring character may not be the central focus of the show but fans are wondering whether Hunter King's stint in the show as Summer Newton is over.

Is Summer leaving 'The Young and the Restless'?

Hunter King has been part of the CBS drama and played the character of Summer Newman since 2012. Fans asking questions like 'Is Summer leaving The Young and the Restless?' have a reason to worry as the actress has left the show earlier to take on other projects. However, according to the reports from The U.S. Sun, King had expressed her thoughts on exploring Summer's character further in the series.

This has given the fans a ray of hope as the actress is still not done playing the character. The actress further elaborated on Summer's storyline stating that Summer would probably have a child with Kyle. The reason for fans' concern is due to many popular The Young and the Restless cast and characters leaving the show in previous years. However, no official sign or confirmation is made by CBS.

Who is Summer Newman?

The troubled teenager, with a controversial past and partners, Summer Newman is the daughter of Phyllis Summers and Nick Newman. After her problematic stint with her past lover, Luca, Summer seemed to have finally settled down with Kyle Abbott as the duo got engaged. But, recent developments in the story showed the possibility of Kyle having a 3-year-old child with another woman. This has led to Summer postponing her wedding.

The Young and the Restless cast

The daytime drama has been the highest rating CBS drama for the past 28 years. After 12,000 episodes, the drama has gone through a fair amount of actors who left and were introduced in the show. Current actors featured on the show include Peter Bergman, Sasha Calle, Sharon Case, Sean Dominic, and Melissa Claire Egan.

IMAGE- THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.