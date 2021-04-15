Is 'The Falcon And Winter Soldier's' Power Broker This 'Daredevil' Character? Find Out

The Falcon and Winter Soldier fans are ruminating over a brand-new fan theory. This fan theory might have guessed the true identity of the Power Broker. This new MCU show has already aired four episodes, so now this latest fan theory suggests that there might be a major Marvel and Netflix crossover when it comes to the real identity of the Power Broker. Any guesses?

Is this MCU character the real Power Broker?

Marvel is known for its major cross overs across various storylines in TV shows and films. Their ventures like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame are prime examples of the same. Recently, Marvel debuted its new MCU series titled, The Falcon and Winter Soldier. Four episodes in, several fan theories have already started popping up on the internet.

According to Inverse’s report, a Reddit user named u/Ripley129 pointed out a few clues that could reveal the real identity of the Power Broker. This fan theory suggests that the Power Broker in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier could be none other than Wilson Fisk a.k.a. The Kingpin. The Kingpin is from Netflix’s Daredevil series. The Kingpin’s role has been essayed by none other than Vincent D’Onofrio.

This fan theory further details how Wilson Fisk fits quite well in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier plot. Since, both the Kingpin and the Power Broker are dangerous crime lords. Moreover, Netflix’s Daredevil fans have witnessed how cruel Fisk can be. Moreover, this MCU and Netflix crossover could also confirm the fate of the Marvel Netflix show characters.

Talking about Wilson Fisk, Netflix’s Daredevil ended with Season 3, and in the end, Fisk was imprisoned. Hence if this fan theory turns out to be true, MCU will have to provide a background about how Fisk escaped prison and eventually ended up as Power Broker. But since, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has a lot of other plot twists in the pipeline it is hard to say if Fisk’s escape will be explained.

Apart from this Reddit user fan theory, some fans also believe that Sharon Carter could be the Power Broker on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Sharon Carter’s role has been essayed by Emil VanCamp. Several reports also suggest that Carter might not be the crime lord and it might be somebody else altogether.

Image Credit: falconandwintersoldier Instagram, Daredevil Instagram