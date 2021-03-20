Is There An End Credit Scene In Falcon And The Winter Soldier? All You Need To Know

The debut episode of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier has finally made it to Disney Plus and other streamers all across the globe. The premiere episode, titled New World Order, gave its viewers a sense of the trajectory that the series can be seen taking. Several Marvel fanatics have already begun theorizing as to where the show can go and which story-line will end up getting its live-action rendition through the episodes of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. However, Marvel viewers have come to expect an end-credits scene after the end of every MCU presentation. This article will essentially provide a potentially spoiler-filled overview of the series' debut episode and reveal whether or not it comes with an end-credits scene.

So, Is there an end credit scene in Falcon And The Winter Soldier?

The function of the premiere episode was to essentially give the viewers a sense of the dynamic that will be shared by its titular characters and the various adventures that one can expect them to embark on, as a part of the larger mission the two have been assigned to. The episode in itself also hinted at the extent to which the antagonists of the series will pose a problem for the lead pair. Some sections of New World Order even hinted at how Emily VanCamp will play a more prominent part in the Kari Skogland-directed series. But, as far as the existence of an end credit scene in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's premiere episode is concerned, New World Order does not have one. It is unclear as to whether or not the second episode, which will be released next Friday, will come with an easter eggs-laced sequence placed right after the end credits roll. The 47-minutes-long episode is available for streaming on Disney, Disney+ Hotstar and Hulu, depending on one's geographical location.

`A little about the new Captain America in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier:

The final moments in the debut episode of the aforementioned series saw the introduction of John Walker in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. In Marvel Comics, John Walker, who hails from a run-of-the-mill American family and is impacted by the Vietnam War, joins the military service, in order to honour his brother, who lost his life in the infamous war against the Vietnamese. The comic book John Walker would go from being a wrestler to Super-Patriot to the comic book universe's New Captain America. The final set of appearances on his part would see him in a series of confrontations with Sam Wilson. As far as John Walker's arc in the show is concerned, as one has come to expect from Marvel Studios, nothing has been revealed by them yet.