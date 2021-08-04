Jason Momoa Did Not Appreciate "icky" Game Of Thrones Question About Sexual Assault Scene

Jason Momoa does not wish to talk about acts of sexual violence committed by his on-screen persona. The former Game of Thrones actor, recently called out The New York Times, owing to an "icky" question asked by an interviewer. Here's what the Aquaman star said -

What was Jason Momoa asked about his Game of Thrones character?

Jason Momoa, who will soon appear in the Netflix film, Sweet Girl, recently appeared for an interview with The New York Times. According to several reports, when asked about explicit scenes regarding sexual violence, Momoa responded but did not appreciate the question. The NY Times interviewer, David Marchese, talked about the sequences in Game of Thrones and said that the scenes belonged to "an older cultural moment."

He then asked Momoa, "Do you think differently today about those scenes? Would you do one now? Do you have any regrets?" Momoa then explained his role talking about how it was his "job" to depict the character and remain true to his story, and that it wasn't a matter in which he had a choice. He said:

Well, it was important to depict Drogo and his style. You're playing someone that's like Genghis Khan. It was a really, really, really hard thing to do. But my job was to play something like that, and it's not a nice thing, and it's what that character was. It's not my job to go, 'Would I not do it?' I've never really been questioned about 'Do you regret playing a role?' We'll put it this way: I already did it. Not doing it again.

Jason Momoa reacts to "icky" GOT questions about sexual violence

According to reports, while Momoa responded at the time, the Aquaman star reacted to the question later in the interview. The actor spoke about how the question made him uncomfortable and "icky." Momoa said:

I wanted to bring something up that left a bad feeling in my stomach. When you brought up Game of Thrones, you brought up stuff about what's happening with my character and would I do it again. I was bummed when you asked me that. It just feels icky, putting it upon me to remove something. As if an actor even had the choice to do that.

Defending himself and explaining how actors don't have much choice when it comes to the content of a show, he added:

We're not really allowed to do anything. There are producers, there are writers, there are directors, and you don't get to come in and be like, 'I'm not going do that because this isn't kosher right now and not right in the political climate.' That never happens. So it's a question that feels icky. I just wanted you to know that.

Jason Momoa as Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones

Jason Momoa played the character of Khal Drogo on HBO's Game of Thrones (2011 -2019) in season 1 of the show. His character was (Spoiler!) killed off rather early, at the end of season 1. Momoa's character Khal Drogo was married to Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke.

The show featured some explicit scenes showing marital rape. However, since the show was set in the medieval era, the concept was historically accurate. In any case, Drogo gets what he deserved in the end, as he ends up becoming a vegetable only to have his life ended by the Targaryen herself.

Game of Thrones starred a large ensemble cast including Sean Bean, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Iain Glen and Alfie Allen among several others.

