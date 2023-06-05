Jee Karda Trailer Out, Tamannaah Bhatia Starrer Navigates Love And Friendship Dilemma

The trailer for Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer web series Jee Karda, has been released. It follows the lives of a squad of seven childhood friends who have stood by each other through life's ups and downs. However, equations definitely stand affected when love starts nestling its way into the circle.

Jee Karda: Friendship complicated by love



The trailer for Jee Karda opens with montages of the 7 friend-strong circle making their way through childhood by each other's sides, right in to adulthood. However, as the trailer asks, "What happens when love tries to find a place among friendship?" Tamannaah's Lavanya receives an impromptu proposal from her best friend of 12 years, Rishabh played by Suhail Nayyar. As the gang and the respective families gear up for the wedding, Lavanya begins receiving mixed signals from Arjun, played by Aashim Gulati. The show traverses the fate of the friend group as it deals with newly-emerging connections which are bound to impact the long-standing equations they have forged.

Meet the squad of 7



Prior to its official trailer release, a reel introducing each of the 7 members had been released. Tamannaah headlines this cast playing Lavanya the "hot mess" of the friend circle, while Suhail Nayyar plays Rishabh, "the boy next door". Arjun, the "rockstar" is played by Aashim Gulati, while Hussain Dalal will be seen as Shahid, described as "Mr Fomo". "3 AM friend" Preet is being played by Anya Singh, while "life of the party" Sheetal is being played by Samwedna Suwalka. Sayaan's Melroy is described as älways a vibe", completing the squad of 7.

More on the series

(Jee Karda, streaming on Prime Video from June 15 | Image: tamannaahspeaks/Instagram)



Directed by Arunima Sharma, Jee Karda could very well prove to be an authentic and honest take on relationships and changing equations. The trailer may feel a bit chaotic which is a good indication considering the series will be showcasing complications in love and friendship. With Homi Adajania and Dinesh Vijan involved in the project and Sachin-Jigar stepping in for the tunes, Jee Karda could make for an overall interesting watch. All episodes will be streaming on Prime Video, beginning June 15.