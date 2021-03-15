Jenna Ortega's Net Worth, Age And Other Other Details You Need To Know

Jenna Ortega is an American child actor who is to date recognised for her performance in Insidious: Chapter 2 as Annie. She has appeared in a series of hits ever since and is making a name for herself through her inspiring activism on social media. Here, we discuss Jenna Ortega net worth, her current projects and future ventures.

Jenna Ortega Net Worth, Biography, Movies

Jenna Ortega, who is 18 years old, was born and brought up in Coachella Valley, California in a Latina household. She has always been open about her experience surviving as a minority in the Hollywood industry. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jenna Ortega is worth $3 million as of today. This sizeable amount comes from her contribution to both television as well as movies, starting from being cast as a recurring role to today representing movies as one of the leads.

Her most notable works are Jane the Virgin, where she starred in about 27 episodes as young Jane, Netflix' You, Richie Rich and Elena of Avalor among others. In Yes Day, she received high praise for her performance. Many viewers even turned into fans and expressed their interests in seeing her more active on-screen. Currently, she's voicing the role of Brooklynn in the animated series Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous.

In a 2016 Pop Sugar Interview, the actor came clean about her uphill battle with racism and stereotyping in the film industry. She revealed that she was throttled by subjective casting and strict ethnic guidelines followed in the early 2000s but didn't let that become an obstacle in her career. Ortega recently even indulged in writing her own book called It's All Love: Reflections for Your Heart & Soul where she discussed in length her struggles in the industry.

Since 2012, the actor has starred in a number of genres like crime thriller in the form of CSi: NY, horror with Insidious and comedy-drama like Stuck in the Middle. The actor also boasts a whopping 5.4 million followers on Instagram. Check out her Instagram:

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.