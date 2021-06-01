Jensen Ackles Drops Update About 'The Boys' Season 3: 'Real Images Of Soldier Boy Coming'

Actor Jensen Ackles is all set for his debut on The Boys. While fans have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of his avatar, he dropped an update about his first look which sent fans into a tizzy. Jensen tweeted alongside a Vought International post on the micro-blogging platform on May 28.

While the post was about an illustrated look of the Soldier Boy from a comic book, the caption read as "He was brave, he was bold, he was a hero. As we head into the weekend, here’s a look back at one of Vought’s greatest heroes, Soldier Boy." Jensen was quick to react to it as he went on to pen that the "real" images of himself as Soldier Boy, in the costume, are coming soon. He tweeted, "Real images of #soldierboy coming soon," followed by a wink emoji.

Jensen updates fans about his look as Soldier Boy

As soon as this thread was up, a user wrote, "Can’t wait to see those real images," whereas, an excited fan penned, "Please don't tease us, we wanna see you in a superhero suit." Many went on to share stills from his previous outings like Supernatural, Smallville, among others. "So dam ready and excited or soldier boy..bring it on, please," read another tweet.

Netizens react

Just because Soldier Boy is smoking hot won't make us like you. pic.twitter.com/9BF66G9Wfa — ♡Jodie Andrefski (@JodieAndrefski) May 29, 2021

Are u trying to brainwash us with a hot soldier boy??? Because is working. pic.twitter.com/1Cyt8k2KYL — Vanya (@coldvasstra) May 28, 2021

OK am Eagerly Waiting for Soldier Boy 😍 pic.twitter.com/8oQn90Mk3d — Rose 🌹 (@Rose_rosy_raph) May 28, 2021

Your all kinds of ready for that aren't you 😄 — Joanna M. Camacho (@militarymom4evr) May 28, 2021

So we’ll stick to Captain America then, shall we? pic.twitter.com/vK6U6FBVir — Sophie (@SophieNPieters) May 28, 2021

The Boys season 3 cast

The Boys season 3 will feature actors like Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonsa and Tomer Capon, reprising their roles. Whereas, Anthony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell will also make a comeback in their superhero characters. Showrunner Eric Kripke had also spilt some beans about Jensen Ackles’ character Soldier Boy and had said that anyone who thinks Jensen will show up and be a good guy will be disappointed.

This year in April, Jensen had also announced that he will voice for Bruce Wayne's character in the upcoming animated film, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One. He had shared a post on Instagram and had also penned down his emotions in a lengthy note. "I know I tweeted about this a few days ago but. I’m just so stoked that this is finally coming out. We recorded voices a couple of years ago. Secrets are hard to keep, especially when Batman is involved. Animated or not. I actually get to say I’m Batman and really mean it. Boyhood dream, can’t wait for more," he had written.

IMAGE: JENSEN ACKLES' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.