Jensen Ackles On Voicing For 'Batman': I Actually Get To Say 'I’m Batman' & Really Mean It

It was just a few days ago when Supernatural’s fame Jensen Ackles left fans rejoiced post announcing that he will voice for Bruce Wayne's character in the upcoming animated film, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One. After hunting demons and supernatural beings, the actor has now continued his detective work to catch Gotham city’s notorious criminals. Now, on Tuesday, April 6, Jensen took to his Instagram space to share his emotions on being the new Batman.

Jensen Ackles on voicing for Batman

In the post, Jensen merged his photo with a still from Batman and expressed that he is completely ‘stoked’ about the film’s release. The proud actor is happy about the fact that he can say ‘I’m Batman’ and literally mean it. Jensen captioned the post as,

I know I tweeted about this a few days ago but...I’m just so stoked that this is finally coming out. We recorded voices a couple years ago. Secrets are hard to keep, especially when #Batman is involved. Animated or not...I actually get to say “I’m Batman” ...and really mean it. Boyhood dream. Can’t wait for more! #batmanthelonghalloween @warnerbrosentertainment @dccomics READ | Joe Manganiello reveals Ben Affleck's 'Batman' would've had Batgirl vs Deathstroke faceoff

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans of the star couldn’t help themselves from heaping praises for him. While some said that it is the ‘coolest' thing ever, many others dropped hearts emoticons to flood the comment section of the post. Here’ taking a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting online:

This post comes just a few days after the actor unveiled that he has finally joined the ‘Batman’ legacy. In the tweet, Jensen explained that he is ‘excited’ and ‘honoured’ at the same time. Here’s taking a quick look at the tweet shared by the actor:

Been sitting on this news for while now. So excited and honored to be a part of the ‘Batman’ legacy. ðŸ˜ˆ https://t.co/FgbK3q7OvE — Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) March 31, 2021

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One cast also includes late Naya Rivera who has voiced Catwoman aka Seline Kyle in the film. Unfortunately, the Glee actor passed away in the month of July post-recording her part. Apart from her, the voice team also includes Billy Burke, Josh Duhamel, Titus Welliver and more. Actor Jensen Ackles had been dropping hints about him being Batman on his Instagram page. Last Halloween the star literally dressed up as the character and said,

Wishing everyone a Happy and Long Halloween! Thanks to @arachnobite for this crazy, awesome suit and for convincing me to take these pics. (Didn’t think the hotel was gonna let us on the roof...glad they did). Stay safe out there, kids.

(Promo Image Source: Jensen Ackles Instagram)

