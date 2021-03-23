Jim Parsons' Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know Sheldon Cooper From TBBT?

The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon Cooper, i,e Jim Parson has turned 48 years old today. The actor played and subsequently immortalised the character of genius and eccentric Nobel Prize-winning scientist for a total of twelve years. On the occasion of Jim Parsons' birthday, a quiz based on various pieces of Sheldon Cooper's Trivia has been curated. One can take Sheldon Cooper's quiz below and find out how well do they know the beloved sitcom character.

Sheldon Cooper's Trivia Quiz:

1) What psychological condition does The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon Cooper have?

a) Tourette's Syndrome

b) Down Syndrome

c) He is not a human at all, hence he cannot possibly have human neurological conditions

d) Aspergers Syndrome

2) At one point, Sheldon sends in an application video in order to be taken to a different planet altogether. Which planet was that?

a) Mars

b) Venus

c) Jupiter

d) All Of The Above

3) What is the name of the internet show that was created by Sheldon Cooper within the universe of the show?

a) Sheldon Cooper's Fun With Bangs

b) Sheldon Cooper's Fun With Scallywags

c) Sheldon Cooper's Fun with Flags

d) None of the above

4) The series finale sees Sheldon Cooper finally winning the Nobel Prize. What did he win it for?

a) For coming up with the idea for the Netflix film "Always Be My Maybe"

b) For successfully being able to breed asexual otter babies

c) For proving super-asymmetry

d) None of the above

5) Which one from the following list of statements is true about Sheldon Cooper?

a) He is a germophobe

b) He is not fond of birds

c) He likes closure

d) All of the above

6) Which Star Trek actor befriends Sheldon Cooper during the initial seasons of the show?

a) Will Wheaton

b) William Shatner

c) The apparition of Leonard NeMoy

d) LeVar Burton

7) Which famous actor does Sheldon Cooper track down in order to be a guest at his own version of ComicCon?

a) James Spader

b) James McAvoy

c) James Earl Jones

d) All of the above; Sheldon Cooper is a fanatic like that

8) Which one from the following list of famous personalities gets Sheldon and Amy married?

a) Will Wheaton

b) Stan Lee

c) Stephen Hawking

d) Mark Hamill

9) What is Sheldon Cooper's favourite lullaby?

a) Rock-a-bye baby

b) Soft Kitty

c) Twinke Twinkle Little Star

d) Old McDonald Had a farm

10) What faith does Sheldon Cooper follow?

a) Judaism

b) He is a catholic

c) He will become a part of any faith as long as its texts are written in Klingon

d) He is an atheist

11) He once called Howard Wolowitz's Alma Mater, MIT something that would have been deemed utterly disrespectful. What did he say?

a) It is a trade school

b) MIT: Mindless Institution of Turds

c) He doesn't even acknowledge the existence of a school such as MIT

d) MIT is like a kindergarten for science professionals.

12) Which Theoretical Phycisit does Sheldon Cooper idolize?

a) He idolises himself and no one else

b) Richard Feynman

c) Albert Einstein

d) He idolizes no one and thinks that the concept of putting someone on a pedestal is a waste of time

13) After years of running away from animals, Sheldon Cooper finally gets a pet. Which animal does he bring home?

a) A baby otter

b) A blue jay

c) A turtle

d) A miniature, fully functioning clone of Captain Spock

14) Which deceased figure from the universe of the sitcom appears in Jedi clothes as and when Sheldon Cooper finds himself in a conundrum?

a) Arthur Jeffries aka Professor Proton

b) Stephen Hawking

c) Stan Lee

d) None of the above

15) Which US state is Sheldon Cooper from?

a) The Empire

b) Indiana

c) Texas

d) Minnesota

Answers: 1-d, 2-a, 3-c, 4-c, 5-d, 6-a, 7-c, 8-d, 9-b, 10-d, 11-a, 12-b, 13-c, 14-a, 15-c