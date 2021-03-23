Jim Parsons' Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know Sheldon Cooper From TBBT?

Quick links:
The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon Cooper, i,e Jim Parson has turned 48 years old today. The actor played and subsequently immortalised the character of genius and eccentric Nobel Prize-winning scientist for a total of twelve years. On the occasion of Jim Parsons' birthday, a quiz based on various pieces of Sheldon Cooper's Trivia has been curated. One can take Sheldon Cooper's quiz below and find out how well do they know the beloved sitcom character.
a) Tourette's Syndrome
b) Down Syndrome
c) He is not a human at all, hence he cannot possibly have human neurological conditions
d) Aspergers Syndrome
a) Mars
b) Venus
c) Jupiter
d) All Of The Above
a) Sheldon Cooper's Fun With Bangs
b) Sheldon Cooper's Fun With Scallywags
c) Sheldon Cooper's Fun with Flags
d) None of the above
a) For coming up with the idea for the Netflix film "Always Be My Maybe"
b) For successfully being able to breed asexual otter babies
c) For proving super-asymmetry
d) None of the above
a) He is a germophobe
b) He is not fond of birds
c) He likes closure
d) All of the above
a) Will Wheaton
b) William Shatner
c) The apparition of Leonard NeMoy
d) LeVar Burton
a) James Spader
b) James McAvoy
c) James Earl Jones
d) All of the above; Sheldon Cooper is a fanatic like that
a) Will Wheaton
b) Stan Lee
c) Stephen Hawking
d) Mark Hamill
a) Rock-a-bye baby
b) Soft Kitty
c) Twinke Twinkle Little Star
d) Old McDonald Had a farm
a) Judaism
b) He is a catholic
c) He will become a part of any faith as long as its texts are written in Klingon
d) He is an atheist
a) It is a trade school
b) MIT: Mindless Institution of Turds
c) He doesn't even acknowledge the existence of a school such as MIT
d) MIT is like a kindergarten for science professionals.
a) He idolises himself and no one else
b) Richard Feynman
c) Albert Einstein
d) He idolizes no one and thinks that the concept of putting someone on a pedestal is a waste of time
a) A baby otter
b) A blue jay
c) A turtle
d) A miniature, fully functioning clone of Captain Spock
a) Arthur Jeffries aka Professor Proton
b) Stephen Hawking
c) Stan Lee
d) None of the above
a) The Empire
b) Indiana
c) Texas
d) Minnesota
