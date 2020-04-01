Jitendra Kumar Rebuffs Rumours Of Fallout With Ayushmann, Says 'I've Huge Respect For Him'

Jitendra Kumar, in a tête-à-tête conversation with an online portal, revealed that he shares a cordial equation with Ayushmann Khurrana. Just a few days back there were rumours that Jitendra Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana had a fallout during the promotion of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. However, both the actors maintained silence on the news of the fallout. Now, days after the news, Jitendra Kumar has rubbished the rumours.

In the media interview, Jitendra Kumar revealed that he respects Ayushmann Khurrana. He shared that Ayushmann Khurrana is a senior actor with years of experience in the film industry, while Jitendra exclaimed himself as a newcomer. Adding that he has huge respect for Khurrana, he also said that if he would have heard about it back then, he would have upfront reacted to it. In the media interview, Jitendra Kumar also talked about his upcoming show on Amazon Prime. Here is all you need to know about his show- Panchayat.

Jitendra Kumar on his upcoming show-Panchayat

In the same media interview, Jitendra Kumar talked about his upcoming show- Panchayat. He revealed that the story of Panchayat is set in a village far away. He further revealed that he plays the role of Abhishek who struggles for his job at the Panchayat. In the interview, Jitendra exclaimed that the show will be an eye-opener for many. The show, which also features Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, and Ragubir Yadav in pivotal roles, is slated to release on April 3, 2020. Besides the upcoming series, Jitendra Kumar is reportedly in talks with filmmakers to sign his next film.

