Panchayat Trailer Shows Jitendra Kumar-Neena Gupta's Enthralling Face-off In Rural India

Amazon Prime India has unveiled the trailer for their new series in collaboration with TVF titled Panchayat. The series will feature Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav in lead roles. The Panchayat trailer has given a glimpse of what the series is going to be. Check it out below -

Panchayat trailer

putting the paanch in #panchayat ✊🏻, going live on april 3! pic.twitter.com/4J50L5vXln — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 30, 2020

Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta were last seen on-screen together in Shubh Mangal Zayada Saavdhan. This time around, the two actors will be seen facing off each other in a comedic backdrop. Jitendra Kumar plays a city boy named Abhishek who finds a job as a secretary of a government office in a village in rural India.

By the looks of the trailer, it can be assumed that Jitendra Kumar's character is not fond of the life people live in the village. Neena Gupta can be seen essaying the role of the village Pradhan (Head), Manju Devi while Raghuvir Yadav plays her husband. The trailer showcases how Jitendra Kumar's character is exposed to various issues with living the village life and aspires to clear the CAT examination in order to walk out of the trouble he has found himself in.

Besides the main cast of Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghuvir Yadav, Panchayat also stars Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, who can be seen briefly in the trailer. The Panchayat series has been written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra who previously directed shows like Permanent Roommates and Humorously Yours. Panchayat will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on April 3, 2020.

