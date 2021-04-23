John Abraham Says, 'Sardar Ka Grandson is A Personal, Simple And Sweet Film'

John Abraham who was last seen in the Sanjay Gupta directed film Mumbai Saga, recently opened up about his upcoming Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson and how the light-hearted comedy will make people smile in these trying times. Read along to know what John Abraham had to say.

Sardar Ka Grandson will make you smile; says John Abraham

The movie is all set to arrive on Netflix by mid of next month, on May 18, 2021. The movie's trailer was released a couple of days ago on April 21, 2021, and it will instantly make you intrigued about the family comedy. The story chronicles around a US-return grandson played by Arjun Kapoor, who will go to any length to fulfil his grandmother’s last wish.

John Abraham is certain that the easy-going film will make the audiences smile as he says, “Times are very trying right now. It is very difficult to put a smile on people's faces today. The best we could do is come out with something that is non-controversial, simple, lovely, family-oriented and a feel-good film. It will make you smile in these trying times. It is a film that deserves to be seen in trying times like this”.

Abraham will be seen playing the role of Gursher Singh in the movie, opposite Aditi Rao Hydari who plays his wife, Rupinder Kaur. The actor also mentioned that he was looking forward to playing a Sardar on screen for the first time. The coming-of-age cross-border romance has Kaashvie Nair at the helm, with a story which was written by her and Anuja Chauhan and has dialogues penned by Amitosh Nagpal.

The actor then spoke about his latest release Mumbai Saga and said, “We timed the release of the Mumbai Saga when the pandemic was around, it released on Friday and Monday the malls were shut. The movie was collateral damage, we went at it with our eyes open and we understood there could be repercussions. But Bhushan Kumar, Sanjay Gupta, and I took a call that we will come to the theatres. There are certain films that are made for the big screen. There are certain films that can be enjoyed in the confines of your home. Sardar Ka Grandson is a personal, simple and sweet film”.

Further on, the actor expressed his gratitude towards Netflix for giving his upcoming film a platform to release but also stated that he would want every movie to be released in cinemas. John was shooting for a movie when shooting for films and TV was stopped in Maharashtra following the surge in COVID-19 cases. Talking about the same he said, “We had to stop the shoot because we have to respect what the government has put forth in terms of curfew, lockdown and we all are abiding by the rules. So we all have stopped shooting right now”.

John also spoke about his movie Ek Villain Returns which is set to release on February 11, 2022, and shared that Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting for the film in Goa. He also mentioned that most of his schedules for the movie were done. Abraham said, “I am done with a lot of the film, there is a little bit of the film left, I think that we will shoot in July”.

