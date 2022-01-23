John Cena's 'Peacemaker' Takes Dig At Batman's Iconic Scene In Its 4th Episode; Fans React

John Cena-starrer Peacemaker finally premiered on HBO Max on January 13, 2022, and it is the first TV series from the DC Extended Universe. The series is the spin-off of the 2021 movie The Suicide Squad and is helmed by James Gunn who also serves as showrunner and writer. The series explores the origin of the Peacemaker and picks up after the events of the movie.

Peacemaker has taken multiple digs at the iconic superhero character Batman, calling him 'p****', indirectly insulting the latter for using Batmobile. But the episode 4 of the series openly criticizes Batman with Peacemaker suggesting that Batman refusing to kill the criminals gives them a chance to run and harm victims, hinting at Batman as an indirect killer. Peacemaker just pointed out this major flaw of Batman's infamous no-kill rule. With this, the no-kill rule has now become a topic of debate in the movie universe.

Fans give hilarious reactions to Batman's 'no kill' rule in Peacemaker

James Gunn took to Twitter and noted, "The only thing in the first four episodes that DC questioned was Peacemaker calling Batman a p**** (but not Peacemaker saying Aquaman f**** fish). But to their credit when I said I wanted it in they didn’t push me. #PeacemakerParty #Peacemaker." Now, netizens have some hilarious reactions to it. A fan tweeted, "When #Peacemaker joins the justice league he’s probably gonna say sorry when he meets them", another wrote, "Haha love that you were able to get that in there it was one of my favourite jokes in the whole show so far". A Twitter user tweeted, "How do you reconcile the fact that this is set in a universe where we’ve seen Batman kill people?", another user wrote, "i think dc has a problem hearing 'batman' and 'p***y' in the same sentence."

The show stars John Cena in the titular role of Peacemaker who believes in achieving peace at any cost. Netizens took to the microblogging platform Twitter to share their reviews of the show soon after it got aired. Several netizens lauded the introduction of the series and James Gunn's direction and his sense of humour. A netizen wrote, "If you enjoy James Gunn’s raunchy comedy and are a James Gunn fan, then you will enjoy #Peacemaker. Like #TheSuicideSquad I don't think this will be for everyone, but it has action and heart. Like all jokes, some work, some don't, but I'm digging the story—a fan of Vigilante."

