Joseph Gordon-Levitt Starrer 'Mr Corman' To Not Return For Second Season

Apple TV Plus has decided to end the Joseph Gordon-Levitt starrer Mr Corman with the first season. The final episode 'The Big Picture' of the series was released on Friday, October 1, as per Variety.

The A24’s schoolteacher drama has been created, written, and executive produced by Gordon-Levitt. The drama follows the story of a fifth-grade teacher and former musician working in the San Fernando Valley.

However, the streamer Apple TV Plus has collaborated with Gordon-Levitt for the new animated series Wolfboy and the Everything Factory. The upcoming animated series has Gordon-Levitt's voice as the lead character and he will also serve as executive producer.

Mr Corman to not return for the second season

The Joseph Gordon-Levitt starter series was first premiered on Aug. 6 and garnered a respectable review on Rotten Tomatoes. The actor essayed the titular role of Mr Corman, a fifth-grade teacher. The character in the series contemplates the bigger questions of life and finds it hard to cope up with his own emotions while keeping his San Fernando Valley elementary school class afloat. Also being an aspiring musician in the past, the protagonist struggles through anxiety and loneliness.

The series also stars Bobby Hall, Arturo Castro, Debra Winger, Alexander Jo, Juno Temple, Hector Hernandez, Jamie Chung, and Shannon Woodward. Produced by Pamela Harvey-White and executive produced by Bruce Eric Kaplan, Inman Young, and Ravi Nandan, the series' second season has been cancelled after almost two months of the premiere.

Apple TV Plus' another project with Gordon Levitt

As per Variety, Gordon-Levitt's another project with Apple TV Plus, Wolfboy and the Everything Factor is a new animated children's series that follows Wolfboy, voiced by Kassian Akhtar, an imaginative oddball who discovers a strange realm at the centre of the Earth where fantastical Sprytes create clouds, trees, rabbits, dreams, hiccups, memories, and time. Wolfboy eventually realizes that being different is what makes him special.

Meanwhile, the upcoming show set to stream on Apple Plus TV are Todd Haynes’ documentary “The Velvet Underground” on Oct. 15, drama series “Swagger” from NBA superstar Kevin Durant and creator Reggie Rock Bythewood coming Oct. 29, Simon Kinberg and David Weil’s sci-fi series “Invasion” premiering Oct. 22, the third season of “Dickinson” on Nov. 5, Tom Hanks’ film “Finch,” on Nov. 5, and “The Shrink Next Door” on Nov. 12.

Other film includes Mahershala Ali’s new film “Swan Song’ premieres Dec. 17, while “The Tragedy of Macbeth” premieres in theatres Dec. 25 ahead of a Jan. 14 release on Apple TV Plus.

(Image:Twitter@hitrecordjoe/AP)