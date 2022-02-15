'Jugaadistan': Lionsgate Play Announces New Series On College Politics, Check Release Date

After the success of Hiccups and Hookups, Lionsgate Play is all set to come up with yet another exciting show Jugaadistan. The series is the second original show for the streaming platform and is directed by Akarsh Khurana. With Jugaadistan, Khurana explores the gritty aspects of the country. The show will release on March 4, 2022.

The series will feature a stellar star cast including Sumeet Vyas, Parambrata Chatterjee, Arjun Mathur, and Rukshar Dhillon in key roles. The stars in the film will be seen playing college politics and jugaad rather than the rose-tinted spectacles through which campus capers are frequently regarded.

Lionsgate Play announces new series Jugaadistan

Director Khurana is popularly known for his series Mismatched. Talking about the same, the filmmaker told Mid-Day that while he had done youth-focused series previously, this was a unique approach. It depicts the darker side of the undergraduate years, as well as a part of Delhi that one doesn't often see on TV.

The official Instagram handle of Lionsgate Play announced the news with a poster. The poster showed the entire star cast sitting on the stairs of a college. The caption read, “Welcome to the world of Jugaadistan, jahaan pyaar, dosti, politics ho ya paise banaane ka scheme, har cheez ke liyein hai in sabke paas ek ultimate Jugaad ka scene.#Jugaadistan, a Lionsgate India Original! #comingsoon.”

Through the poster, it seems that the show will revolve around a variety of topics, including college politics, student dynamics, and side earnings, all of which are important in shaping people's lives during their formative years.

After Hiccups and Hookups, Jugaadistan is the OTT platform's second Indian original for Lionsgate Play. Rohit Jain, MD, Lionsgate South Asia & Networks, shared that with Hiccups and Hookups, they investigated modern family dynamics; this time, we take a real tour of student life.

According to various media reports, the forthcoming series is set on a vast university campus teeming with young people from all over India. Jugaadistan is bright, quirky, and energetic. For the unversed, the show was earlier titled U-Special, which has now been changed to Jugaadistan.

IMAGE: Instagram/lionsgateplayin