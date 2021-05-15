Jupiter's Legacy Characters: Get To Know The Cast And Characters Of The Superhero Series

The live-action Superheroes series Juper's Legacy on Netflix is receiving massive hype since its release. Adapted from Jupiter's Legacy comic by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, the plot of the series follows the story of the founding members of the Union of Justice and the children following their legacy. Jupiter's Legacy cast includes Josh Duhamel in the main lead along with Elena Kampouris and Leslie Bibb.

The leader of Union and his teammates, Jupiter's Legacy characters, embarked on the journey to attain their powers with The Utopian. Following the plot in the present day, the children of the superhero parents begin questioning the age-old moral code of the Union. Check out the intriguing details about Jupiter's Legacy cast and characters.

1. Josh Duhamel As The Utopian

One of the main Jupiter's Legacy characters is the leader of the Union of Justice played by Josh Duhamel. Sheldon Sampson is known as the greatest superhero in the world and the founding member of The Union. Married to Grace, he is also the father of two kids named Chloe and Brandon. Famously known as 'The Utopian', Sheldon's powers include the ability to fly, telekinesis, speed and decelerated aging. Josh Duhamel is known for his work in Safe Haven, Life as We Know It, and Buddy Games.

2. Ben Daniels As Brainwave

The Law and Order actor Ben Daniels plays the role of Walter Sampson also famously called Brainwave. Also one of the founding members of The Union and elder brother of Sheldon Sampson, Walter Sampson does not agree with the moral code as they restrict their use of power. The superhero got the name, Brainwave, for his ability to get into people's minds and read their thoughts.

3. Leslie Bibb As Lady Liberty

Famous for her work in The Lost Husband, Law Abiding Citizen, and Iron Man, Leslie Bibb plays the wife of The Union's leader, Grace Sampson. A former journalist who burst out Sheldon's father's shady business, Leslie received her powers after following Sheldon to an island. Famously known as Lady Liberty, Grace's powers include invulnerability, flight, and superhuman strength.

4. Matt Lanter As Skyfox

Former best friend of Sheldon's and a member of the founding committee, George Hutchence eventually turned against the code to be titled as the greatest supervillain of the world. Known as Skyfox, his location is concealed throughout the series and he possesses the ability to fly, invulnerability, superhuman strength, and speed. The actor Matt Lanter is known for his work in Timeless and 90210.

5. Mike Wade As The Flare

Considered as the most loyal member of The Union, Fitz Small works alongside superheroes despite being paralyzed in the past working as The Flare. Working with his daughter Petra, The Flare emits an energy beam that can knock people off their feet along with the ability to fly and superhuman strength. Mike Wade is known for his work in From Above, NCIS, and Road to Juarez.

Pic Credit: Still from Jupiter's Legacy

6. Elena Kampouris As Chloe

This extremely powerful superhero is the daughter of The Utopian and Lady Liberty. Possessing the same powers as her parents including telekinesis, Chloe left the life of a superhero to live the life of a celebrity and is always at odds with her father, the Utopian. Elena Kampouris is a 23-year-old actress known for her work in Before I Fall, Sacred Lies, and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2.

7. Andrew Horton As Paragon

After betraying the trust of his parents by breaking the Union Code in the initial episodes of Jupiter's Legacy, son of the Utopian and Lady Liberty, Brandon Sampson finds himself in a difficult position. Struggling to live up to his father's legacy, this superhero possesses the ability of telekinesis and flying while shooting a laser beam from his eyes. Andrew Horton is famous for his role in How to Talk to Girls at Parties.

8. Ian Quinlan As Hutch Hutchence

Son of Skyfox, Hutch Hutchence is unknown to The Union and does not know where his father disappeared. Without inheriting his father's ability, Hutch employs a power rod which enables him to pull off cons with his crew. In the first season, the audience will witness a romantic relationship between Hutch and Chloe. Ian Quinlan is known for his work in The Long Road Home.

9. Anna Akana As Raikou

Brainwave's daughter, Raikou is a contract killer who is being used to enter the mind of Blackstar’s clone. Having a hateful relationship with her father for being absent while growing up, Raikou possesses his ability to read minds. Anna Akana is a 31-year-old American actress known for her work in Go Back to China, Ant‑Man, and Youth and Consequences.

10. Tenika Davis As Flare II

Fitz’s daughter Petra possesses similar powers as her father and works alongside him for The Union. Struggling with the brutality of the villains and the pressure of the Union code, Petra contemplates leaving the committee. Tenika Davis is famous for roles in Debug and Wrong Turn.

IMAGE- JUPITER'S LEGACY'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.